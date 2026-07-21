Tawang Trains Farmers in Mushroom Cultivation to Boost Sustainable Livelihoods

KYIDPHEL- In an effort to promote sustainable agriculture and strengthen rural livelihoods, the Department of Horticulture, Tawang, organised a one-day Mushroom Cultivation Training Programme at the Conference Hall of the Assistant Commissioner, Kyidphel, under the State Government’s Mushroom Mission Initiative.

The programme witnessed the participation of 59 farmers from Kyidphel Block, who received practical training on scientific mushroom cultivation techniques aimed at enhancing farm productivity and generating additional sources of income.

Addressing the participants, District Horticulture Officer (DHO) Koncho Gyatso outlined the objectives of the Mushroom Mission and encouraged farmers to adopt scientific cultivation practices. He described mushroom cultivation as a low-investment, high-return agricultural enterprise capable of creating sustainable livelihood opportunities and improving rural incomes.

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Assistant Commissioner Sange Norbu urged farmers to embrace modern farming techniques to improve productivity and increase earnings. He also proposed adopting a pilot village model for mushroom cultivation, expressing confidence that successful implementation in one village would encourage neighbouring communities across Kyidphel Block to take up the initiative.

Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) Tenzin Monpa highlighted the importance of public participation in ensuring the success of government welfare programmes. He encouraged farmers to make full use of the knowledge and support provided through the training and adopt scientific agricultural practices to make farming more sustainable and profitable.

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The technical sessions included hands-on demonstrations on Oyster Mushroom cultivation conducted by DHO Koncho Gyatso, covering substrate preparation, spawning, cultivation methods, and harvesting techniques. Participants also attended a detailed session on Shiitake Mushroom cultivation, led by Tenzin Yangzom, Block Coordinator, BMMU Lumla, which focused on scientific cultivation practices and the commercial potential of the high-value crop.

To encourage immediate adoption of the technology, all participating farmers were provided with mushroom spawn, enabling them to begin cultivation in their respective villages.

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The programme concluded with active participation from farmers, reflecting growing interest in diversifying agricultural practices and exploring alternative livelihood opportunities. Officials expressed optimism that the initiative would contribute to self-employment, improved farm incomes, and the development of a more resilient rural economy in Kyidphel Block.

The training programme forms part of the State Government’s broader efforts to promote climate-resilient agriculture, encourage scientific farming practices, and create sustainable income opportunities for rural communities across Arunachal Pradesh.