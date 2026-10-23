Tawang to Host International Tourism Mart 2026 from October 28﻿

TAWANG- Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh is preparing to host the International Tourism Mart (ITM) 2026 from October 28 to 31, with the district administration reviewing arrangements to welcome national and international delegates and showcase the region’s tourism potential.

Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, reviewed the progress of preparations during a meeting on Friday. The meeting assessed the work undertaken by various sub-committees and discussed logistical arrangements required for the successful conduct of the four-day event.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners Tenzin Jambey and Kyidphel Sangey Norbu, Zilla Parishad Members Tenzin Monpa and Sonam Nordzin, Deputy Superintendent of Police Togum Gonggo, District Tourism Officer Tsering Dekey, departmental representatives and other stakeholders.

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Focus on Lesser-Known Tourist Destinations

A key objective of the International Tourism Mart is to promote the tourism potential of Tawang and Arunachal Pradesh, including destinations that receive comparatively less attention from visitors.

During the review meeting, officials discussed familiarisation tours to lesser-explored locations in Tawang district after the conclusion of the event. The proposed tours would give interested dignitaries and delegates an opportunity to experience the district’s landscapes, cultural heritage and village life.

The initiative is intended to broaden the region’s tourism profile beyond its established attractions and create greater visibility for its natural and cultural assets.

The event is also expected to provide a platform for strengthening tourism partnerships and introducing visitors to the distinctive experiences offered by Arunachal Pradesh.

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Arrangements for Delegates and Visitors

The administration reviewed plans for delegate reception, transportation, sightseeing and visits to villages and major tourist attractions.

Special attention was given to the reception and facilitation of delegates, including international participants, travelling from Sela Pass to Tawang headquarters. Officials discussed arrangements intended to make the journey smooth, comfortable and convenient.

The Deputy Commissioner urged departments, sub-committees and stakeholders to coordinate closely and complete pending preparations within the stipulated timeframe.

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Sela Road Maintenance and Tourist Safety

Road connectivity and visitor safety were among the key issues discussed during the meeting.

According to the press release, the Deputy Commissioner said the authority responsible for the Sela road had been requested to ensure proper maintenance of the road stretch. The measure is intended to improve the convenience and safety of tourists visiting Sela Lake and other destinations along the route to Tawang.

The administration also reviewed visitor management at Tawang Monastery. The Deputy Commissioner requested the monastery administration to ensure that tourist vehicles are not allowed to park outside Chhamleng Gate and that public conveniences are properly maintained for visitors.

These measures are aimed at improving traffic management and visitor facilities at major tourist locations.

Cleanliness and Sanitation at Tourist Spots

The Deputy Commissioner stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness and sanitation across the district’s prominent tourist destinations.

Mass cleanliness drives have been proposed at locations including Tawang Monastery, with the participation of government departments, local institutions and other stakeholders.

The initiative is intended to improve the visitor experience and ensure that tourism growth is accompanied by better maintenance of public spaces.

Showcasing Arunachal Pradesh to a Wider Audience

The International Tourism Mart 2026 is expected to provide an important platform for highlighting the tourism potential of Tawang and Arunachal Pradesh, promoting lesser-known destinations and strengthening tourism partnerships.

The administration’s preparations reflect an emphasis on coordination, road connectivity, cleanliness and visitor convenience as the district prepares to receive delegates.

The broader objective is to present Tawang as a clean, well-organised and welcoming destination while drawing greater attention to the region’s natural beauty, cultural heritage and village experiences.