Tawang to Host 5th Arunachal Pradesh State-Level Archery Championship from October 10﻿

TAWANG: Tawang is gearing up to host the 5th State Level Archery Championship from October 10 to 12, 2026, with around 12 teams from across Arunachal Pradesh, including district teams and Khelo India Centres, expected to participate.

A coordination meeting for the championship was held at the office chamber of the In-charge Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, to review preparations and ensure coordination among various departments and organising bodies.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Tawang Rinchin Leta and attended by representatives of the police, Public Works Department, Power, Urban Affairs, Public Health Engineering, Water Resources, Food and Civil Supplies departments, along with officials of the Tawang District Archery Association and archery coaches.

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Discussions focused on venue preparedness, security, power and water supply, sanitation, transportation, traffic management and logistics. The participating departments were asked to complete all essential arrangements well ahead of the championship.

The most significant aspect of the championship is its potential to serve as a selection and exposure platform for Arunachal Pradesh’s archers.

According to Tawang District Archery Association President Tashi Tsering, the championship will give archers from across the state an opportunity to compete at the state level, gain valuable competitive exposure and demonstrate their abilities. The best-performing archers will have an opportunity to represent Arunachal Pradesh at upcoming national-level events.

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This gives the three-day championship significance beyond the competition itself, particularly for young archers seeking a pathway to higher-level tournaments.

Tsering said the Tawang District Archery Association is hopeful that the state’s archers will put up a strong performance at the national level.

The championship will be held at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Sports Stadium in Tawang, where MLA Nampong Laisam Simai is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony on October 10.

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The event is being supported by the Arunachal Archery Association and the Sports Authority of Arunachal Pradesh. Trainee archers in Tawang district are also receiving archery equipment under Operation Sadbhavana of the Indian Army.

TDAA Vice President Tenzin Lhendup said the upcoming archery stadium in Tawang is envisioned as the first of its kind in India, adding another dimension to the development of sports infrastructure in the region.

With the state championship bringing together archers from different districts and Khelo India Centres, the event could also contribute to identifying emerging talent and strengthening the competitive archery ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh.

For Tawang, the championship represents an opportunity to combine its growing sports infrastructure with its identity as a high-altitude destination. The success of the event will depend not only on sporting competition but also on effective arrangements for athletes, officials and visitors.