Tawang Students Showcase Renewable Energy Innovations

TAWANG- Young innovators from across Tawang district showcased their scientific knowledge, creativity and problem-solving abilities at a district-level Governor’s Quiz Competition, Science Seminar and Science Exhibition held at Government Town Secondary School, Tawang, on Saturday.

Organised by the Department of Education, Tawang, the programme brought together students from 15 Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools across the district. The Governor’s Quiz Competition was conducted under the Governor’s Quiz initiative, while the Science Seminar and Science Exhibition were organised under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan (RAA).

A key feature of the programme was the presentation of working models based on new and renewable sources of energy. DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntsok, who attended the programme as Chief Guest, particularly appreciated the innovative models and highlighted their relevance to India’s vision of energy self-reliance and the broader goal of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Also Read- Five Truckloads of Garbage Collected in Major Tawang Clean-Up Drive

Phuntsok encouraged students and teachers not to restrict innovative ideas and working models to competitions alone. He urged them to explore their practical implementation in schools and use such innovations to create awareness among villagers and the wider community about the importance and benefits of green and renewable energy.

The competitions provided students with a platform to demonstrate academic knowledge, scientific temperament, creativity and problem-solving skills.

Winners announced

In the Governor’s Quiz Competition, KGBV Lumla secured first position, followed by GSS Zemithang in second place and GSS Mukto in third.

In the Science Seminar, VKV Kitpi emerged first, GSS Bomba secured second position, while Government Town Secondary School, Tawang finished third.

For the Science Exhibition, GSS Kitpi secured first position, followed by GHSS Lumla in second and KGBV Lumla in third.

Also Read- Magnitude 2.9 Earthquake Hits Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey

The winners of the three district-level competitions will now represent Tawang district at the state-level competitions.

The programme reflects the Education Department’s emphasis on promoting scientific curiosity, innovation, critical thinking and experiential learning among students. It also seeks to encourage young minds to contribute to sustainable development and a greener, self-reliant India.

With the district-level winners now progressing to the state stage, the Tawang event has provided students not only with a competitive platform but also an opportunity to develop and present ideas with potential relevance to sustainability and renewable energy.