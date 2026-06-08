Tawang Students Sensitized on Gender Equality, Mental Health and Career Opportunities

TAWANG- A Career Counselling and Training Programme for young and adolescent students on Gender Equality under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative was organized at the Auditorium of Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Tawang, on Monday.

The programme was jointly organized by the Department of Education, Tawang, and the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Tawang, under its Information and Publicity Programme. The initiative aimed to create awareness among students on a wide range of issues, including education, gender equality, mental health, career opportunities, social responsibilities, legal awareness, environmental conservation and financial literacy.

The event was attended by Rinchin Leta, ADC i/c DC Tawang, as the Chief Guest, while Tasi Darang, Superintendent of Police, Tawang, attended as the Guest of Honour. Other dignitaries present included Tasso Kato, DySP Tawang; Hridar Phuntsok, Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE), Tawang; Aseng Modi, Principal of GHSS Tawang; and Sange Norbu, Assistant Commissioner, Kyidphel and School Adopter of GHSS Tawang.

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The programme commenced with a welcome address by Pema Tsering, Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC), Tawang. In his introductory remarks, DDSE Hridar Phuntsok highlighted the importance of empowering students through awareness, education and skill development, emphasizing the role of such initiatives in shaping responsible and informed citizens.

Addressing the students, SP Tawang Tasi Darang conducted an awareness session on the harmful effects of drug abuse and explained key provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He also sensitized students on concepts such as good touch and bad touch, road safety, legal driving age, drink-and-drive offences, pedestrian rights and provisions under the new criminal laws.

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Chief Guest Rinchin Leta emphasized that education remains the foremost responsibility of every student. Encouraging students to remain focused on their goals, he highlighted the importance of the three Ds—Dedication, Discipline and Determination—as essential values for personal growth and success.

Speaking on environmental conservation, Assistant Commissioner Sange Norbu highlighted the adverse impact of single-use plastics on ecosystems, water resources, soil health and agriculture. He urged students to become active advocates of environmental protection and sustainable living practices.

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The programme also featured sessions by healthcare professionals from KDS District Hospital, Tawang. Tenzin Dolma, Clinical Psychologist, spoke about the importance of mental health and emotional well-being among adolescents, while Lobsang Youton, Psychologist, conducted an awareness session on drug addiction and its long-term consequences.

In another session, Kritika Kashyab, District Development Consultant (DDC), NABARD, discussed financial literacy and skill development opportunities, encouraging students to develop career-oriented competencies and make informed financial decisions.

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A special career guidance session was delivered by Lt. Col. Mini Saxena, Education Officer, 190 Mountain Brigade, Tawang. She provided insights into career opportunities in the Indian Armed Forces and encouraged students to consider defence services as a potential career path.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and provided a platform for discussions on education, gender equality, health, environmental responsibility, financial literacy and career development. Organizers stated that the initiative aligned with the objectives of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign by equipping young people with the knowledge, skills and values necessary for holistic development and future success.