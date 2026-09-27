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Tawang SP Undertakes Border Visit, Meets Communities and SSB﻿

SP Tasi Darang visited Warongdi and Buri Village, interacting with local representatives and SSB personnel on border-related issues, vigilance and community cooperation.

Last Updated: 27/09/2026
1 minute read
Tawang SP Undertakes Border Visit, Meets Communities and SSB﻿

TAWANG-  Superintendent of Police, Tawang, Tasi Darang, undertook a visit to the India–Bhutan border areas under Dudunghar Circle of Lumla Sub-Division on Saturday as part of an initiative to strengthen coordination between the district police, border guarding forces and local communities.

During the visit, the SP reached Warongdi, located beyond the Tsamtikhang Check Post manned by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Bleteng. He was accompanied by SSB Inspector Ashok Kumar, the Officer-in-Charge of SIB Bleteng, local Gaon Burahs and Gram Panchayat Members, personnel from the Special Branch and Lumla Police Station, and other police personnel.

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A joint interaction was held with Gaon Burahs, Gram Panchayat Members and SSB representatives. According to the press release, certain issues and differences raised during the interaction were discussed, with the SP facilitating dialogue between the parties.

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Darang assured participants that matters requiring intervention by the local administration would be brought to the notice of the concerned authorities for appropriate consideration.

The SP also sensitised the gathering on issues concerning border areas, including unauthorised cross-border movement, prevention of illegal activities, demographic changes, vigilance and timely sharing of information with the concerned authorities.

Awareness was also provided on legal provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976. The interaction emphasised community participation in preventing crime and protecting vulnerable sections of society.

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Later, the SP and his team visited Buri Village, described in the release as one of the first Indian border villages towards Bhutan, and interacted with local residents.

The Tawang Police said the visit formed part of continuing efforts to strengthen police-public relations, improve coordination with border guarding forces and encourage cooperation among security agencies, local communities and grassroots representatives in maintaining peace, security and vigilance along sensitive border areas.

The visit also highlighted the importance of regular interaction and mutual understanding between local communities and security forces for effective border management and a peaceful and secure environment in the frontier areas.

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Last Updated: 27/09/2026
1 minute read
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