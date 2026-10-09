Tawang Promotes Indigenous Sports as Traditional Games

TAWANG: Traditional sports competitions featuring six indigenous games were inaugurated at the Festival Ground in Mentsem-Tse, Tawang, on Friday under Seva Sankalp Utsav 2026, with organisers aiming to preserve the region’s sporting heritage and encourage greater participation among young people.

The competitions were inaugurated by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering in the presence of local representatives, public leaders and participants from various blocks across the district. The event was organised by the District Sports Office, Tawang.

The competitions feature six traditional games: Tug of War, Bamboo Archery, Guli Danda, Bamboo Climbing, Dali Haka Hinam, a traditional bamboo game, and Bamboo Poles Running. These activities reflect indigenous sporting practices and provide a platform for communities to pass traditional skills on to younger generations.

Also Read- Tirap’s Traditional Games Take Centre Stage at Seva Sankalp Utsav in Khonsa

A key feature of the event is its district-level competition structure, organised on a Zilla Parishad constituency-wise basis. Winners will progress to state-level competitions, offering participants an opportunity to represent Tawang and showcase the district’s cultural and sporting traditions beyond the local level.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Namgey Tsering appreciated the organisers for providing young people with an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities and compete for selection at the state level. He stressed that initiatives of this kind can help preserve indigenous traditions while promoting discipline, confidence, teamwork and healthy competition among youth.

The event also highlights the role of traditional sports in community participation and cultural preservation. Beyond competition, such games can help sustain local knowledge and strengthen connections between generations at a time when younger people have increasing exposure to modern sporting activities.

Also Read- DC Tasso Gambo Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects During Jaring Development Tour

Speaking about Seva Sankalp Utsav, Tsering said the celebration was part of a month-long nationwide observance marking 25 years of public service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the statement, the campaign began on September 17 and is scheduled to continue until October 17, 2026, highlighting public service, dedication and nation-building.

The MLA appealed to residents to contribute collectively to national development while maintaining peace, harmony and brotherhood. Referring to Tawang’s strategic importance as a border district, he also called on residents to contribute to national unity, security and development.

He wished the participants success and urged them to compete with discipline and dedication. He also encouraged those selected for state-level competitions to perform to the best of their abilities and bring recognition to the district.

Also Read- RTI Activist and Assam Rifles Rifleman Rakhini Mipi Found Dead at Hunli Transit Camp

The programme began with a welcome address by Organising Secretary Rinchin Norbu. District Sports Officer Sangey Tsering subsequently felicitated the dignitaries.

The competitions form part of a broader effort to promote Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous sporting heritage through organised participation and opportunities for local talent. Their longer-term significance will depend on sustained support for traditional games and continued opportunities for younger generations to learn and practise them.