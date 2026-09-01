Tawang Prepares for Sacred Exposition of Shakyamuni Buddha’s Holy Relics

TAWANG- Tawang has begun preparations for the Sacred Exposition of the Holy Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha, scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 7, 2026, with authorities anticipating a significantly larger gathering of devotees than the previous exposition held in the district.

A coordination meeting for the event was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall under the chairmanship of Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, IAS, bringing together senior officials, representatives of monasteries and nunneries, the Tawang Brigade, elected representatives and other stakeholders.

The scale of the expected gathering emerged as a key consideration during the meeting. Around 26,000 devotees had attended the previous exposition in Tawang in 2013, according to Director of the Department of Karmik and Adhyatmik Affairs (DoKAA) Er. Thupten Kalden. He said the number could be significantly higher during this year’s exposition.

Focus on Security, Crowd Management and Logistics

The coordination meeting reviewed preparations for managing the anticipated influx of devotees, including security, logistics, crowd management and infrastructure requirements.

Tenzin Jorden, Chairman and State Coordinator of the State-Level Coordination Committee, presented the proposed district-level coordination mechanism and security arrangements. Discussions also covered proposed routes, objectives and activities that monasteries, religious institutions and the public could undertake ahead of the arrival of the sacred relics.

Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo stressed that an event of this magnitude would require coordinated participation from all departments, institutions, organisations and individuals rather than the efforts of only a few agencies.

She particularly emphasised cleanliness and proper waste management, calling for cleanliness to become a regular practice across public and institutional spaces.

A further coordination meeting will bring together delegates and technical experts associated with the sacred relics to discuss detailed technical requirements, logistics, security, crowd management, infrastructure and other arrangements.

Religious Significance and Expected Pilgrimage

DoKAA Vice Chairperson Sange Chodup described the exposition as a rare and blessed opportunity, particularly because it coincides with the auspicious occasion of Lhabab Düchen.

He said the significance of the event extends beyond religious observance, noting that the teachings of Buddha on peace, compassion and coexistence continue to have universal relevance.

The organisers also anticipate visitors from neighbouring countries, including Bhutan and Nepal, making advance dissemination of information about the programme, Darshan timings and related arrangements particularly important.

Officials discussed using multiple communication platforms, including the Department of Information and Public Relations and Akashvani, to ensure devotees receive information well in advance.

Information to Reach Villages

Zila Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu called upon PRI members to ensure that information about the detailed programme and Darshan timings reaches villages across the region.

He also requested the Border Roads Organisation to facilitate its workers in attending the Darshan, particularly where scheduled timings may not coincide with their weekly holidays.

The forthcoming exposition has also been linked to the broader development of the Buddhist Circuit, with officials describing the event as an opportunity for Tawang and devotees across the region.

The meeting concluded with discussions on coordinated preparations for the smooth, safe and dignified conduct of the exposition, with peace, compassion and harmony identified as its overarching message.