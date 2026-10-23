Tawang Prepares for Eight-Day Exposition of Sacred Buddhist Relics﻿

TAWANG- The Tawang district administration has reviewed preparations for the upcoming Exposition of the Sacred Relics of Shakyamuni Buddha at Tawang Monastery, scheduled from October 31 to November 7, 2026.

Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, IAS, chaired the review of arrangements for the eight-day spiritual event, which is expected to attract devotees and visitors from different parts of the country and beyond.

The meeting brought together Coordination Chairman Tenzin Jorden, Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang, Zilla Parishad Members Tenzin Monpa and Sonam Nordzin, Assistant Commissioners Tenzin Jambey and Nawang Thutan, Deputy Superintendent of Police Togum Gonggo, nodal officers and members of various sub-committees.

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Three-Tier Security and Crowd Management

During the meeting, Tenzin Jorden briefed officials on preparations being undertaken at various locations for the exposition. Deputy Superintendent of Police Togum Gonggo presented details of the proposed security arrangements.

Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang informed the meeting that a three-tier security system would be put in place to ensure the safety of devotees, dignitaries and visitors throughout the event.

Arrangements for a Guard of Honour and other security-related measures were also discussed.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed preparations relating to public convenience, cultural programmes, medical assistance, liaison officers and crowd management. She emphasised close coordination among departments, nodal officers, sub-committees and other stakeholders to complete pending work on time.

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Phased Darshan Arrangements for Devotees

The exposition’s organising arrangements include a phased, block-wise system for Darshan of the sacred relics to facilitate orderly participation.

According to the press release, the first Darshan is scheduled to coincide with Abhidhamma Day, with dedicated arrangements for monks, nuns and delegates. The final day, November 7, will include Darshan for volunteers and security personnel deployed for the event.

Devotees attending Darshan will be provided with identity badges or ribbons to facilitate identification and systematic entry.

The administration aims to ensure that visitors can participate in the religious observance in a safe and orderly environment.

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Request for Temporary Ban on Animal Slaughter

During the review meeting, the organising committee requested the district administration to impose a ban on all forms of animal slaughter across Tawang district until the conclusion of the sacred relics exposition.

The request was discussed at the meeting. However, the press release does not confirm that the administration has issued an order imposing such a ban.

Tawang’s Buddhist Heritage in Focus

The exposition is expected to provide an opportunity for Tawang to showcase its Buddhist heritage, spiritual traditions and culture of hospitality.

The Deputy Commissioner called for meticulous attention to all arrangements to ensure the peaceful and successful conduct of the event.

With security, medical assistance, visitor convenience and coordination among departments among the key priorities, the administration is working towards ensuring a spiritually enriching experience for devotees and visitors.

The exposition, scheduled to conclude on November 7, is expected to be a significant religious occasion for Tawang and a major gathering centred on the region’s Buddhist traditions.