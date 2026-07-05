Tawang Police Nab Absconder in ₹90 Lakh Fraud Case

TAWANG: Tawang Police, with assistance from Assam Police, have apprehended two accused in separate cases involving alleged misappropriation of funds and cheating, marking progress in investigations that required coordinated police action across state boundaries.

In the first case, an FIR was lodged on May 25, 2026, by Garib Nath Raut, Manager of Sela Distributors at Old Market, Tawang, against Lakhya Jyoti Boruah, a resident of Soniya Gaon under Nowboicha Police Station in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district.

According to the complaint, the accused had been employed as manager of the wholesale distribution business and was entrusted with sales, marketing, procurement, stock management, maintenance of accounts and overall business operations.

The complainant alleged that an audit conducted on May 1, 2026, revealed major discrepancies in the accounts, stock records and physical inventory. The audit was conducted by the complainant along with accountant Bhagawati Prasad.

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Police said the discrepancies allegedly indicated misappropriation of approximately ₹90 lakh. The accused had reportedly been absconding since March 25, 2026.

Based on the complaint, Tawang Police Station registered Case under Sections 316(2), 318(3) and 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation was assigned to Tawang Police Station Officer-in-Charge Inspector Niyi Angu.

Superintendent of Police, Tawang, Tasi Darang, coordinated with police authorities in Assam and sought assistance from Lakhimpur Police to trace the accused.

A Tawang Police team comprising Inspector Niyi Angu, Head Constable Lobsang Tashi, Constable D.W. Thungon and Constable (Driver) Rinchin Tsering subsequently travelled to Assam.

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With assistance from Assam Police, the team apprehended the accused on July 4, police said.

In a separate case, an FIR was lodged on May 12, 2026, by Sonam Tsering of Kharteng Village against Madhab Das, 31, a resident of Manujuli Gaon in Dekiajuli, Sonitpur district, Assam.

The complainant alleged that the accused had received an advance payment of ₹2.20 lakh for the supply of furniture but failed to deliver the goods and subsequently did not honour the agreement.

Tawang Police registered Case under Sections 318(4) and 318(2) of the BNS. During the investigation, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Tawang, issued a bailable warrant of arrest against the accused.

Following the warrant, SP Tasi Darang coordinated with the Additional Superintendent of Police in Sonitpur district for assistance in its execution.

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On July 4, a Tawang Police team comprising SI Lham Thinley, Constable Taya Tutum and Constable (Driver) Tenzin Namgey travelled to Sonitpur district and executed the warrant with assistance from Assam Police.

Police said the required legal formalities, including recording of statements, were completed, bringing the pending investigation in the case to its concluding stage.

SP Tasi Darang thanked Assam Police, particularly police personnel in Lakhimpur and Sonitpur districts, for their cooperation and professional assistance.

He said such coordination strengthened inter-state policing and the working relationship between Arunachal Pradesh Police and Assam Police in dealing with cases requiring investigation and enforcement across state boundaries.

The allegations in both cases remain subject to the judicial process, and the accused are entitled to the presumption of innocence unless proven guilty by a court of law.