Tawang Police Leads Major Cleanliness Drive at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso Stadium

TAWANG- The District Police Tawang has taken the lead in restoring cleanliness at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Outdoor Stadium after a considerable amount of waste accumulated following the recently concluded Merag Lama Lodroe Gyatso Independence Cup 2026 Football Tournament.

The tournament concluded on August 15, and according to the Tawang Police press release, waste and garbage were left behind across different parts of the stadium premises. In response, the District Police conducted an extensive cleanliness drive and collected a large quantity of waste from the public and sporting facility.

The drive was led by Tawang Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang, with the participation of DySP (HQ) Togum Gonggo, RO Genden Thupten, ARO T. D. Sermo, CHM Karsang Monpa and officers and personnel of the Reserve Police Line, Tawang.

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However, the significance of the initiative goes beyond the physical removal of garbage. The District Police has used the clean-up to underline a broader issue of civic responsibility and public participation in maintaining shared spaces.

The police appealed to citizens, particularly visitors to public places, to dispose of waste properly and contribute towards keeping public spaces clean, hygienic and litter-free. The message is particularly relevant for Tawang, where public spaces and tourist destinations receive visitors and where maintaining a clean environment is an important part of the town’s public image.

The initiative is also being positioned as part of Tawang Police’s efforts to strengthen community policing and tourism policing. The police said such activities are intended to encourage greater public participation, improve police-public relations and build mutual trust and cooperation.

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The central message from the District Police is that maintaining cleanliness cannot be left to a single government department. “Clean public spaces reflect our collective responsibility,” the police stated, stressing that keeping Tawang clean requires the participation of every citizen.

The post-tournament clean-up therefore serves two purposes: restoring an important sporting facility after a major public event and using the occasion to reinforce responsible civic behaviour. The District Police reiterated that its role extends beyond maintaining law and order to working with the community towards a cleaner, safer and more welcoming Tawang.