Tawang Marathon 4.0 Draws Over 4,500 Participants, Boosts Arunachal’s Sporting Profile﻿

TAWANG- More than 4,500 runners participated in the fourth edition of the Tawang Marathon on Saturday, bringing together athletes, fitness enthusiasts, members of the armed forces and local communities for a sporting event aimed at promoting fitness, endurance and national unity in Arunachal Pradesh.

The marathon was held at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Sports Stadium in Tawang, against the backdrop of the Eastern Himalayas. The event featured four race categories—5 km, 10 km, 21 km half marathon and 42 km full marathon—attracting participants from across the country.

Beyond the competition, the event highlighted Tawang’s potential as a destination for adventure sports and tourism, while providing a platform to showcase the region’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

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Sports Minister flags off full marathon

The 42 km full marathon began at 5:30 am, flagged off by Arunachal Pradesh Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini in the presence of local legislators, senior Army officers and civil administration officials.

Those present included MLAs Tsering Lhamu and Namgey Tsering, Lieutenant General Neeraj Shukla, General Officer Commanding of Gajraj Corps, Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng, Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu.

Bollywood actor Amit Sial attended the event as the Guest of Honour.

Runners across all four categories were flagged off amid enthusiasm, reflecting the growing appeal of the Tawang Marathon as a major sporting event in the region.

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Provisional results announced

The organisers announced provisional results for the different race categories, with the leading finishers felicitated with trophies, mementos and symbolic cheques. The results remain subject to further scrutiny and verification.

In the 42 km full marathon, Anish Thapa Mager recorded the fastest time in the men’s category at 2:38:51, followed by Mukesh Kumar at 2:42:41 and Nikhil Santosh Singh at 2:49:46.

In the women’s full marathon, Binita Kami finished first in 3:53:31, followed by Samjana Subba at 3:59:33 and Dakahi Kyndait at 4:08:31.

For the 21 km half marathon, Raghunandan Singh Kumanya led the men’s category in 1:16:53, while Anjuli Subba topped the women’s category in 1:35:07.

In the 10 km run, Jeevan Singh led the men’s category in 35:56, while Neha Patil topped the women’s category in 48:35.

The 5 km run saw Gopal Singh Lamgariya finish first among men in 18:15, while Khushboo Nishad led the women’s category in 26:15.

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Cultural performances highlight regional heritage

The sporting programme was accompanied by cultural performances featuring local folk artists and Indian Army personnel. The performances showcased the cultural traditions of the region and highlighted the relationship between the armed forces and local communities.

Addressing the gathering, Amit Sial thanked the organisers for inviting him to Tawang and praised the district’s natural beauty. He also expressed hope that participants would return for future editions of the marathon and experience the region’s landscape, culture and hospitality.

Minister Kento Jini congratulated the runners and organisers, describing the marathon as a celebration of fitness, discipline, determination, unity and national pride.

He also acknowledged the Indian Army’s role in safeguarding the country’s borders and supporting local communities, while emphasising the importance of sports in developing discipline, resilience and character among young people.

Marathon strengthens Tawang’s tourism potential

The successful conduct of Tawang Marathon 4.0 underscores the potential of high-altitude sporting events to promote tourism and encourage fitness, particularly among young people.

With more than 4,500 participants, the event provided an opportunity to showcase Tawang’s Himalayan landscape, cultural heritage and hospitality to visitors from across India.

The marathon was organised through the collective efforts of the district administration, the Indian Army, the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, volunteers and other stakeholders.

As Tawang continues to host large-scale sporting events, the marathon could contribute to strengthening the district’s profile as a destination for adventure sports and sports tourism. Its longer-term impact will depend on the continued organisation of such events and their ability to attract participants and visitors in subsequent editions.