Tawang Hosts Himalayan Peatland Workshop to Promote Conservation of Natural Carbon Stores﻿

TAWANG: The conservation of Himalayan peatlands, which play an important role in storing carbon and supporting specialised biodiversity, came into focus at a workshop organised in Tawang on Friday to promote scientific understanding and sustainable management of these fragile ecosystems.

The workshop, titled “Indian Himalayan Peatlands: Conserving Nature’s Carbon Stores for a Safer Planet,” was organised by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), in collaboration with the National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS), under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The programme was held at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong’s satellite centre in Tawang and aimed to raise awareness about the ecological significance of Himalayan peatlands and the need to protect them from environmental degradation.

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Rinchin Leta, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, attended the programme as the chief guest and delivered the inaugural address. Piyush Gaikwad, IFS, Divisional Forest Officer, Tawang, and Biswajit Mandal, Deputy Commandant of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Tawang, attended as guests of honour.

The inaugural session began with registration and an invocation, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Dr Jasmine P., Scientist E and principal investigator of the project at ZSI headquarters, delivered the welcome address and outlined the objectives of the workshop.

A pamphlet titled “Indian Himalayan Peatland: Conserving Nature’s Carbon Stores for a Safer Planet” was also released during the programme.

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Peatlands and their role in climate protection

The technical sessions covered the fundamentals of peatlands, their biodiversity and ecological functions, microbial communities, bryophytes and approaches to peatland protection and conservation.

Resource persons discussed the ecological importance of these habitats and the need for scientific research and coordinated conservation measures to safeguard them.

Peatlands are wetland ecosystems in which partially decomposed plant material accumulates as peat under waterlogged conditions. They can store substantial quantities of carbon over long periods, making their protection relevant to climate change mitigation.

When peatlands are degraded or drained, stored carbon can be released into the atmosphere. These ecosystems also provide habitats for specialised plants and other organisms, contributing to biodiversity and ecological balance.

Their conservation is particularly relevant in the Indian Himalayan region, where fragile mountain environments face pressures from environmental change. Understanding the distribution, ecological characteristics and condition of these habitats is important for developing appropriate conservation and management strategies.

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Focus on research and collaborative conservation

The workshop provided a platform for knowledge-sharing among experts, officials and participants on the scientific and practical aspects of peatland conservation.

The programme also included an interactive session, participant feedback, a summary of discussions and the distribution of certificates. It concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by the National Anthem.

The workshop highlighted the importance of combining scientific research, institutional cooperation and community participation to protect Himalayan peatlands.

Sustained research and conservation efforts will be essential to improve understanding of these ecosystems and support their long-term protection for future generations.