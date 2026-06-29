Tawang Hosts District-Level Monpa Speech Competition on Waste Management

TAWANG- A district-level speech competition in the Monpa dialect focusing on the theme of waste management was held on Monday at the Government Upper Primary School, PWD Colony, Tawang, bringing together students from across the district to promote both linguistic heritage and environmental awareness.

The programme was organised by the Department of Education under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, IAS, with the objective of encouraging the use of the Monpa language while fostering awareness about responsible waste management practices through students’ participation.

Twelve students, including winners and runners-up from six educational blocks of Tawang district, participated in the competition. The participants delivered speeches in their mother tongue, addressing issues related to environmental conservation, cleanliness and sustainable waste management.

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The event was attended by Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Hridar Phuntsok, Assistant Commissioner Kyidphel Sange Norbu, Block Education Officers Dondup and Thutan Wangchu, senior monk of Tawang Monastery Lama Thupten Tsering, former teacher of Tawang Monastery Geshe Thupten Gendun, along with teachers, students and education officials.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo highlighted the importance of preserving the Monpa dialect while promoting environmentally responsible behaviour. She encouraged students and teachers to use the Monpa language in their daily conversations and emphasised that learning Bhoti alongside other languages broadens knowledge and creates greater opportunities.

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Assistant Commissioner Kyidphel Sange Norbu and senior monk Lama Thupten Tsering also underlined the importance of preserving the Monpa language in everyday life. They stressed that protecting the environment through proper waste management requires collective responsibility and community participation.

Following the competition, the organisers announced the winners. Tashi Yangzom of Government Secondary School, Bomba, secured the first position. Gom Yuton of Government Higher Secondary School, Jang, was awarded second place, while Rinchin Choizom of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Lungla, secured the third position.

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The initiative reflects the district administration’s efforts to integrate language preservation with civic awareness by encouraging students to engage with contemporary environmental issues through their mother tongue.

Language preservation programmes have increasingly been promoted in Arunachal Pradesh alongside educational initiatives aimed at strengthening indigenous identities. By combining cultural education with discussions on sustainable waste management, the programme sought to encourage students to become active participants in protecting both their linguistic heritage and the natural environment.