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Tawang Hosts Awareness Camp on SIR Of Electoral Rolls

The District Election Office, with support from local organizations and student volunteers, conducted a special camp to promote participation in the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls, 2026.

Last Updated: 23/06/2026
1 minute read
Tawang Hosts Awareness Camp on SIR Of Electoral Rolls

TAWANG- A Special Awareness-cum-Facilitation Camp on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls, 2026 was organized at Tawang Monastery on Monday with the objective of creating voter awareness and assisting citizens in updating their electoral records.

The programme witnessed active participation from members of the public, monks, nuns, and various stakeholders, reflecting widespread engagement in the electoral revision process. Officials from the Election Department provided detailed information on the objectives, procedures, and significance of the Special Intensive Revision exercise, emphasizing the importance of maintaining an accurate and updated electoral roll.

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During the camp, electors were guided through the process of filling and submitting Enumeration Forms, which form a crucial part of the ongoing revision exercise. Officials encouraged eligible voters to verify their personal details and ensure that necessary corrections or updates are made within the stipulated timeline.

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The initiative was aimed at making the electoral roll revision process more accessible, convenient, and citizen-friendly, particularly for individuals who may face difficulties in accessing election-related services.

The programme was organized by the District Election Office, Tawang, with active support from the Women Welfare Association, Tawang. Members of the association played a key role in mobilizing public participation and facilitating the smooth conduct of the awareness drive.

Students of Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang, who are currently undergoing internship programmes, also contributed as volunteers. They assisted participants in completing and submitting their Enumeration Forms and helped disseminate information about the revision process.

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According to the District Election Office, similar awareness-cum-facilitation camps are being organized across various locations in the district to maximize outreach and ensure broader public participation. A similar camp was also conducted at Government Secondary School, Seru, on the same day.

Officials urged citizens to actively participate in the Special Intensive Revision process and submit their Enumeration Forms within the prescribed timeline. The exercise is aimed at creating a clean, transparent, error-free, and comprehensive electoral roll that accurately reflects the eligible voter population.

The awareness campaign forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen electoral participation and ensure that all eligible citizens are included in the democratic process.

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Last Updated: 23/06/2026
1 minute read
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