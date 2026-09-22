Tawang Holds Monthly NCORD Meeting to Strengthen Anti-Drug Measures

TAWANG- The monthly meeting of the District-Level NCORD Committee, Tawang, was held on Tuesday to review ongoing measures against drug abuse and illicit trafficking and to strengthen coordination among various stakeholders.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Tawang Rinchin Leta and attended by Superintendent of Police Tawang Tasi Darang, Dy. SP Togum Gonggo, representatives of the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, Central and State intelligence agencies, Market Welfare Committees, taxi associations, youth organisations and other NCORD stakeholders.

During the meeting, Dy. SP Togum Gonggo presented an overview of activities undertaken by the District Police and other NCORD members across Tawang district. The presentation covered enforcement, preventive and awareness measures, including efforts to destroy wild cannabis growth.

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The meeting also included an open discussion on strengthening coordination, information sharing, enforcement and community participation in efforts against drugs.

SP Tasi Darang called upon stakeholders to continue working in close coordination and with collective responsibility towards the goal of a drug-free Tawang. He also requested departments and organisations to inform the District Police about drug-abuse awareness programmes being conducted across the district so that such initiatives could be documented and incorporated into NCORD activities.

The SP also highlighted the need for continued vigilance over the natural growth of wild cannabis in parts of the district. He pointed out that the possibility of deliberate cultivation in isolated areas also needed to be closely monitored.

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ADC Rinchin Leta stressed the importance of timely information sharing and cooperation among stakeholders. He said a roster of officers would shortly be prepared to facilitate coordinated responses with security agencies in substance- and drug-related cases.

The ADC also appreciated recent efforts by Lungla Police, in collaboration with the SSB and local villagers, to uproot wild cannabis. He asked the Agriculture Department to explore whether safe and effective scientific or chemical methods could be adopted for controlling or destroying wild cannabis growth.

Paramilitary forces deployed in different parts of the district were also requested to cooperate with the District Police and local communities in identifying and destroying wild cannabis wherever found.

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Concluding the meeting, Dy.SP Togum Gonggo said the suggestions and inputs received would be followed up and their progress reviewed during the next NCORD meeting.

He also appealed for active participation from all sections of society in efforts against drugs, stressing the importance of collective responsibility, vigilance and sustained community cooperation in addressing drug-related concerns in Tawang.