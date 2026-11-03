Tawang Gears Up for Five-Day Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav; All Eight Northeast States to Participate﻿

TAWANG: Tawang is gearing up to host the five-day Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav 2026 from November 12 to 16, with around 500 artistes expected to participate in a celebration of India’s diverse cultural heritage.

The festival, organised under the aegis of the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, will bring together cultural groups from all eight Northeastern states, along with representatives from the country’s seven other Zonal Cultural Centres.

Preparations for the mega cultural event gained momentum following a coordination meeting chaired by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, IAS, to review logistical arrangements and ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

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During the meeting, NEZCC Director Alobo Naga, who participated virtually, briefed the district administration on the proposed day-wise programme and logistical requirements. He informed that participating artistes are expected to start arriving in Tawang from November 10 for rehearsals and other preparatory activities.

With approximately 500 performers expected, the festival will require extensive coordination involving multiple departments of the district administration.

Key issues discussed during the meeting included temporary Inner Line Permits (ILPs) for artistes and officials, accommodation, venue preparation, security arrangements, traffic management, medical facilities, fire safety, emergency services, water supply and catering.

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Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo stressed the importance of coordination among all concerned departments and the organising agency. She asked NEZCC to provide the final list of VVIPs and VIPs attending the festival to facilitate accommodation and protocol arrangements.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the District Art and Culture Officer to coordinate with local entrepreneurs, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and other stakeholders to extend support for accommodation, catering and related services.

To ensure better on-ground coordination, she requested NEZCC to depute a representative to Tawang in advance so that logistical requirements could be addressed before the arrival of the participating artistes.

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Assuring the organising team of the district administration’s support, Angmo said the minutes of the meeting would be circulated to all concerned departments for necessary action and follow-up.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Superintendent of Police Togum Gonggo, District Art and Culture Officer Sonam Tsering, District Tourism Officer Tsering Deki, Assistant Protocol Officer Sangey Tsering and representatives of other concerned departments.

The Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav is expected to provide a major platform for cultural exchange, bringing together India’s traditional music, dance, performing arts and regional heritage.

Beyond showcasing cultural diversity, the event is also expected to create opportunities for local communities, entrepreneurs and SHGs to participate in tourism-related activities, potentially giving a boost to Tawang’s cultural tourism sector.

With artistes from across the country expected to converge in the Himalayan town, the festival is set to place Tawang in the spotlight as a destination for cultural exchange and national integration.