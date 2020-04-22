Arunachal

Tawang: Food packets distributed to pregnant women

April 22, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Tawang: Food packets distributed to pregnant women

Dudunghar ( Tawang )-  Food  packets to pregnant women of different villages under Dudunghar circle of Tawang district distributed on Tuesday and Wednesday, informed Dr. Kamala Pegu, Medical Officer of PHC.

Dr. Pegu informed  that Karuna Trust of Tawang has taken this initiative  to encourage the women  of Dudunghar circle to register for antenatal care (ANC) and institutional  delivery (ID) for the safety of both  mother and newborn baby.

The trust distributed  food packets  to 22 22 pregnant women. Apart from  ration each packet was included  a toilet soap and gave awareness on COVID 19 . They  were handed over by  Dr. Kamala Pegu  , Medical Officer of PHC.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close