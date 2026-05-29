Tawang DMF Governing Council Approves Key Development Projects for FY 2026-27

TAWANG- The Governing Council of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), Tawang, approved a series of development proposals for the financial year 2026-27 during a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Tawang on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, and attended by Zila Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu, ADC Tawang Rinchin Leta, ADC Lungla Tashi Dhondup, I/C ADC Jang Honjon Perme, and other members of the council.

Opening the session, Assistant Mineral Development Officer Dorjee Lhamu presented an overview of the District Mineral Foundation, outlining its objectives, governance framework, funding sources and utilisation of resources. She also delivered a detailed presentation on the development schemes proposed by the district’s three subdivisions for the upcoming financial year.

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The council undertook an extensive review of the proposals, assessing their feasibility, relevance and likely impact on local communities.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo stressed the need for judicious and effective utilisation of DMF resources, describing the fund as a valuable and limited asset available for district-level development. She emphasised maintaining quality standards in project execution and appreciated the proposals submitted by the three subdivisions.

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The Deputy Commissioner further directed concerned departments and administrative officers to ensure the timely completion of projects pending from the previous financial year, underlining the importance of accountability and efficient implementation.

During the open-house discussion, council members proposed several initiatives aimed at strengthening essential public services. Among the suggestions were the engagement of teachers under the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) to address shortages of teaching staff, the appointment of ambulance drivers to improve emergency healthcare services, and the engagement of dialysis technicians for the District Hospital.

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Zila Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu proposed the establishment of Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) in remote villages such as Mago and Thingbu to strengthen waste management systems in the region.

The Industries Department also sought support for training programmes focused on packaging, branding and value addition of locally produced goods to improve market opportunities for local entrepreneurs and producers.

Following detailed deliberations, the Governing Council approved the proposals for implementation.

After the meeting, council members felicitated District Medical Officer Dr. Thupten Lhamu on the occasion of her retirement after more than three decades of public service. Speaking on her final day in office, Dr. Lhamu expressed gratitude to the district administration for prioritising healthcare development and reflected on her 34 years, 9 months and 16 days of service to the people.

She thanked colleagues, healthcare workers and stakeholders for their support throughout her career.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment from council members to ensure the effective implementation of the approved schemes and to promote inclusive development for the welfare and progress of the people of Tawang district.