Tawang DC Reviews Smart PDS eKYC Progress, Sets One-Week Deadline

TAWANG- Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, chaired a comprehensive review meeting on the progress of eKYC under the Smart Public Distribution System (Smart PDS) along with a vigilance meeting involving all 39 Fair Price Shops (FPSs) in the district.

The meeting was attended by the District Food & Civil Supplies Officer (DFCSO), officials of the Food & Civil Supplies Department, and all FPS dealers. During the review, Sange Tsering, SIFCS, presented a detailed assessment of the district’s eKYC implementation, highlighting the progress achieved, pending beneficiary authentication, and areas requiring immediate intervention.

Expressing concern over the number of pending eKYC cases, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo directed all Fair Price Shop dealers to intensify their efforts and achieve substantial progress in completing beneficiary authentication within one week. She instructed dealers to undertake door-to-door follow-up wherever necessary and provide all possible assistance to beneficiaries to complete the eKYC process.

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The Deputy Commissioner further directed the SIFCS to compile and submit a detailed status report after the one-week review period to facilitate appropriate action through the Smart PDS system based on the progress made.

The meeting also reviewed several operational challenges affecting Smart PDS implementation. Officials highlighted issues related to data migration errors, beneficiary verification, and technical limitations within the Smart PDS platform that require timely resolution.

Fair Price Shop dealers shared field-level challenges encountered during the ongoing eKYC drive, including poor internet connectivity, authentication failures, and difficulties in reaching beneficiaries in remote areas. The Deputy Commissioner assured participants that genuine concerns would be taken up with the relevant authorities for appropriate resolution.

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The vigilance meeting also focused on strengthening transparency and accountability in the Public Distribution System. Discussions covered the timely submission of FPS margin bills, the effective functioning of the District Grievance Redressal Mechanism, and the shortage of Data Entry Operators, which has affected the smooth implementation of the Smart PDS.

Reiterating the importance of eKYC, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that complete beneficiary authentication is essential to ensure that food grains and other entitlements under the Public Distribution System reach only genuine beneficiaries in a transparent and efficient manner. She urged all stakeholders to work with commitment and urgency to strengthen the district’s food security delivery mechanism and ensure the effective implementation of the Smart PDS.