Tawang APST station awarded for highest KMPL: PCRA

NAHARLAGUN- Tawang station of Arunachal Pradesh State Transport (APST) was given a trophy and cash award of Rs 75,000 by Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) of Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry here on Wednesday for highest kilometer mileage per litre (KMPL, 17.30%) in India.

The award was handed over by PCRA additional director-cum-SRO L Odyuo and Food & Civil Supplies Additional Secretary Liyom Borang to APST general manager P N Thungon at a function, christened Sakshyam, a campaign to bring mass awareness on fuel conservation here on Wednesday.

“India being the largest consumer and importer of fuel its reserve would not last for more than 30-40 years, Borang said and called for fuel conservation by state’s all stakeholders. This campaign should reach length and breadth of the state to bring the desired effect and urged the masses for their active participation before wishing the endeavour a grand success.

The PCRA coordinating all PSU oil companies under its fuel conservation program annually conducts energy audit, seminars, offers training in institutions, dealer operators, schools, domestic LPG cylinder users, marketing companies, besides conducts walkathon, cyclethon, drawing, art & essay writing completions, said Odyuo.

Moreover, state transport unit with highest KMPL, i.e. below 23%, is given annual cash award of Rs 75,000, which Tawang unit has own this year, he added.

Terming this as a momentous occasion, Thungon said that this proved all APST staff, particularly of topographically tough Tawang, have been working conscientiously to save fuel.

Climate change facing the world now is the greatest threat to human existence. Everything moves by fuel and without its conservation world will come to a standstill, he said.

The hottest day in April experienced in 75 years indicated the ill effects of greenhouse gases and if it continues the temperature would come down to 2 degree which would be disastrous, he said and called for consorted efforts by one and all to save the planet. He also advocated involving the religious leaders to influence their followers in this regard.

Earlier, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd’s Arunachal Pradesh coordinator Tage Nobin explained the objectives of Sakshyam and activities to be conducted across the state, particularly in schools to involve the youth during April 12 to 30 under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through green and clean energy for sustainable development and environment protection.

He also read out opinion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and message of state Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra before administering pledge to the gathering, mostly officers/officials of oil companies and state government.

He also read out opinion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and message of state Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra before administering pledge to the gathering, mostly officers/officials of oil companies and state government.