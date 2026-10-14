Tawang Administration Plans for Winter Power Cuts, Seeks Public Cooperation﻿

TAWANG- The Tawang district administration has reviewed preparations for the upcoming winter season, with a focus on addressing electricity supply constraints, minimising power disruptions and improving coordination among power-generating agencies and distribution authorities.

The review meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, IAS, and attended by officials from the Department of Power, Department of Hydro Power Development, private hydropower projects, elected representatives of local bodies, market representatives and district administration officials.

During the meeting, Executive Engineer (Electrical) Er. Sange Phuntso presented an assessment of electricity demand and availability in the district, including the situation with and without the 33 kV Dukumpani–Tawang power supply. He also outlined possible load-shedding measures to manage shortages during periods of peak winter demand.

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Grid Infrastructure and Winter Disruptions

Representatives of hydropower projects highlighted inadequate grid infrastructure as a major operational challenge. They noted that sudden power disruptions can require the synchronisation of hydropower units, complicating efforts to maintain a stable supply.

Heavy snowfall presents an additional challenge for electricity infrastructure in Tawang. Power lines are frequently affected during winter, forcing maintenance teams to carry out repairs beyond Sela Pass under difficult conditions.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Tawang Leki Gombu called for stronger coordination between hydropower developers and the concerned departments. He urged officials to expedite the commissioning of the Shyaro Hydropower Project and work towards establishing a robust transmission grid between Dirang and Tawang.

He also stressed the need to clear tree branches obstructing power lines in a timely manner to prevent avoidable outages.

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Advance Notice of Power Cuts

Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo emphasised proactive planning and timely communication with residents. She directed the Department of Power to issue advance circulars informing the public about anticipated power cuts and load-shedding schedules.

The Deputy Commissioner observed that recurring disruptions were largely linked to grid-related constraints, while delays in resolving infrastructure issues were also associated with right-of-way (RoW) and other related challenges.

She urged elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to sensitise villagers about these difficulties and encourage cooperation with the department.

Officials also requested PRI members, administrative officers and Bazar Secretaries to advise commercial establishments, particularly hotels and owners of commercial buildings, to reduce the use of high-power-consuming equipment during periods of electricity shortage.

The issue has particular significance for Tawang, a major tourist destination where reliable electricity is important for residents, businesses and visitors during the winter season.

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Smart Meter Installation Raises Public Concerns

The meeting also discussed the mandatory installation of smart meters under the Government of India’s flagship programmes. The Department of Power informed participants that the installation process would be carried out in phases.

However, Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs) conveyed concerns raised by villagers over increased electricity bills following smart meter installation. They proposed another round of awareness meetings to explain how smart meters function, their benefits and the billing mechanism.

Bazar Secretaries reported that shops and business establishments in their respective areas had installed smart meters and were cooperating with the department.

Focus on Coordination and Long-Term Solutions

The meeting concluded with a renewed emphasis on coordination among power producers, distribution authorities, public representatives and the district administration to improve winter preparedness and minimise disruptions.

While the proposed measures focus on managing immediate winter challenges, the discussions also highlighted the importance of strengthening transmission infrastructure and addressing right-of-way constraints to improve long-term reliability.

The district administration reiterated that ensuring a dependable electricity supply during the harsh winter months remains a priority, particularly in view of the needs of local communities, businesses and the tourism sector.

The effectiveness of these measures will depend on timely implementation, infrastructure improvements and sustained coordination among the stakeholders involved.