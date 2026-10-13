Tawang Admin Promotes Community-Based Tourism in Jang–Mago–Chuna Corridor﻿

JANG, TAWANG DISTRICT: The Jang Sub-Divisional Administration organised a two-day capacity-building and skill development programme on sustainable tourism on October 12 and 13, 2026, at Nurangang Hall in Jang, bringing together 70 participants from seven villages to strengthen community participation in the region’s growing tourism sector.

The programme was organised by the District Administration, Tawang, under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Jang Sub-Division, Hakraso Kri, in collaboration with Roots and Wings, a registered society working in the fields of culture, community development, tourism and sustainable livelihoods.

Held under the theme “Building Sustainable, Safe and Community-Based Tourism in Jang and Mago,” the initiative aims to prepare local communities to tap tourism opportunities along the Jang–Mago–Chuna corridor while protecting the region’s cultural heritage and natural environment.

Also Read- Opposition Takes ‘March for Democracy’ to Supreme Court Over Alleged Vote Chori

Programme inaugurated by ZPM Mogto

The training programme was inaugurated on October 12 by Pema Tsering, Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) representing Mogto.

The initiative focused on strengthening local participation in tourism, improving service standards and developing a pool of trained local tour guides to enhance visitors’ experiences. It also sought to encourage responsible tourism practices and create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for local youth and other community stakeholders.

Also Read- CJP Leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Detained Aboard Flight

Hospitality, safety and digital marketing in focus

The training covered a range of practical skills required to support tourism in the region. Key areas included hospitality standards, professional tour guiding, tourist safety, cleanliness and hygiene, digital marketing, online booking management, and the preservation of local culture and Monpa traditions.

The programme also highlighted the importance of responsible eco-tourism, adventure tourism and community-based tourism, with an emphasis on ensuring that local residents participate directly in and benefit from tourism-related activities.

Participants included homestay owners, hotel and lodge operators, taxi operators, aspiring tour guides, local youth, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), village and adventure tourism committees, handicraft and souvenir sellers, food vendors and local entrepreneurs.

Also Read- Priyanka Gandhi Detained Near Jantar Mantar During INDIA Bloc Protest

70 participants from seven villages

A total of 70 participants from Jang, Mogto, Rho, Jangda, Lhou, Mago and Thingbu villages took part in the programme.

At the valedictory function on October 13, participants were felicitated with certificates by Thutan, BJP Mandal President of 3-Mogto Mandal, who attended as the chief guest. The certificates recognised their participation in the training and their preparation to contribute to the local tourism sector, including through tour-guiding and other tourism-related services.

Field visit planned for October 14

As a follow-up to the classroom sessions, a field visit was scheduled for October 14, 2026, to provide participants with practical exposure to local tourism destinations and opportunities.

The visit is expected to help participants apply the principles discussed during the training, particularly those relating to tourist safety, responsible destination management and community-based tourism.

Focus on livelihoods and cultural preservation

The Jang–Mago–Chuna corridor has opportunities to develop tourism by drawing on its natural landscapes, local traditions and community-based experiences. However, sustainable growth will depend on adequate skills, visitor safety, responsible environmental practices and effective coordination among local stakeholders.

By training residents and tourism-related service providers, the administration aims to strengthen the role of local communities in the sector and encourage livelihood opportunities that complement the region’s cultural and environmental assets.

The programme represents a local capacity-building effort to support responsible tourism development in Jang and surrounding areas. Its longer-term impact will depend on how effectively the training is applied, whether local tourism services improve and how successfully the benefits reach participating communities.