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Tawang Admi Encourages Student-Led Solutions for Public Service Delivery

After completing month-long internships in government departments, students of Dorjee Khandu Government College presented practical governance solutions, with the district administration pledging to implement the best proposals.

Last Updated: 04/08/2026
1 minute read
Tawang Admi Encourages Student-Led Solutions for Public Service Delivery

TAWANG-  In an initiative aimed at strengthening participatory governance and encouraging innovation among youth, students of Dorjee Khandu Government College (DKGC), Tawang, presented their Innovation Challenge Proposals after successfully completing month-long internships in various government departments during their summer vacation.

The programme was held under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, providing students with an opportunity to convert their field experiences into practical recommendations for improving governance and public service delivery.

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The key highlight of the programme was the Deputy Commissioner’s announcement that the best innovation proposals would be taken up for implementation by the respective government departments. She also assured that valuable recommendations emerging from all five student presentations would be examined for possible adoption by the district administration, signalling a commitment to integrating youth-driven ideas into administrative processes.

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Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner praised the students for their analytical approach, innovative thinking and keen observations. She noted that the internship programme was designed to help students identify real administrative challenges and develop practical, implementable solutions based on their field experiences.

Emphasising the importance of youth participation in governance, she encouraged students to become responsible problem-solvers by identifying systemic gaps and proposing measures that could make governance more efficient, transparent and citizen-centric. She also appreciated the interns for highlighting issues such as infrastructure constraints, manpower shortages and connectivity challenges faced by various government departments.

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As a mark of appreciation, all participating students were felicitated with certificates and traditional khadas. Following the event, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the under-construction college library building and reviewed infrastructure development on the campus. The programme began with a welcome address by Assistant Professor Tenzin Yeegha and concluded with a vote of thanks by Assistant Professor Pema Yangzom.

The initiative reflects the Tawang District Administration’s broader objective of nurturing innovation, promoting collaborative governance and creating opportunities for young people to contribute meaningfully to the district’s long-term development through practical policy solutions.

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Last Updated: 04/08/2026
1 minute read
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