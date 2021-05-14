 Tashi Yangjom of Arunachal Scales Mount Everest, Guv, CM congratulate

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Ms Yashi Yangjom for scaling the world highest mountain, Mount Everest. They said that it is one of the proud moments for people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor said that by conquering Mount Everest, Ms Yangjom has proved that the daughters of Arunachal Pradesh are tough, courageous, adventurous, enterprising and meritorious. He said that her achievement will motivate other youths of the State to excel in their chosen field.

The Governor also commended the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS), Dirang for the accomplishment of Ms Yangjom, who is an instructor at NIMAS. He said that the institute has achieved its objective of spotting talented youth and facilitating them in achieving the pinnacle of mountaineering.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his twitter handle congratulate Tashi and wrote” Congratulations Ms Tashi Yangjom for scaling Mt. Everest and becoming the first Indian lady climber to Summit Everest this Season. Regular Training at @DirangNimas has made her a strong mountaineer with blitzkrieg speed. She becomes the ninth climber from NIMAS to scale Everest

NIMAS Director Col Sarfraz Singh informed that Ms Yangjom scaled Mt Everest on 11th May 2021 at around 0600 Hrs. Hailing from Lubrang Village in Dirang Circle of West Kameng District, she is the ninth instructor from the NIMAS to have successfully climbed the world’s highest peak in a span of three years, the Director said.

The Governor said that Ms Yangjom as a youth icon must now work for creating awareness against COVID 19 Pandemic in the State. She must make a clarion call to motivate the people of the State to strictly observe the protocols for protection from Corona virus, including wearing of facemask, washing of hands frequently, and maintaining social distancing by practicing ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’ and be strict about it ‘Dawai bhi- Kadai bhi’, the Governor said.