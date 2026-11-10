Tapir Gao Says, Siang Dam ‘Will Be Built, Come What May’ Amid Protests﻿

TEZU/ ITANAGAR: Arunachal East Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao has taken a categorical stand in support of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), declaring that a major dam on the Siang would eventually have to be built despite continuing opposition and protests in the region.

Speaking at a gathering in Tezu, Gao said the proposed dam “will be built, come what may,” while arguing that the project was important for Arunachal Pradesh’s development and India’s broader strategic interests.

His strong assertion comes at a time when the State Government has repeatedly maintained that no final decision on the construction of the proposed 11,200-MW SUMP has been taken and that the current exercise is limited to preparing a Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR).

Gao also accused sections of the anti-dam movement of pursuing what he described as politically motivated protests.

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The MP said that 92 people had been arrested in connection with the violence that took place in Pasighat on October 23, adding that more people were yet to be arrested.

The violence followed a 12-hour bandh called by organisations associated with the anti-dam movement. The protests later escalated into incidents of arson and vandalism, with the NHPC office, a police station, police vehicles and properties linked to political leaders reportedly targeted. Several security personnel were also injured during the violence.

Gao linked the unrest to what he described as “Gen Z” protesters and maintained that opposition to the project should not derail what he considers an important long-term national and regional initiative.

Referring to an earlier speech in Riga in the Siang region, Gao said India would eventually have to construct at least one major dam on the Siang or Brahmaputra system, even if the proposed project does not materialise during the present generation.

He also pointed out that the project was declared a national project in 2008 during the UPA government led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

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Different Tone from State Leadership

Gao’s categorical statement stands in contrast to the position repeatedly articulated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

Both leaders have maintained that the Government has not taken a final decision to construct the dam and that the present focus is on the Pre-Feasibility Report, which is intended to assess technical and other aspects of the proposed project.

Chief Minister Khandu has repeatedly stated that the preparation of a PFR should not be interpreted as a final decision to build the dam.

According to the State Government’s position, the PFR is meant to assess factors including site suitability, geology, hydrology and potential impacts, particularly in the seismically sensitive Himalayan region.

The Chief Minister has also maintained that if experts conclude that the project is not feasible, no further process would follow. Any subsequent stage, according to the Government’s stated position, would involve additional statutory assessments, including a Social Impact Assessment and Environmental Impact Assessment, along with public consultation as required under applicable laws.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who holds the hydropower portfolio, has similarly called for dialogue with communities and organisations opposing the project.

He has maintained that there is no difference of opinion between him and the Chief Minister regarding the need for consultation and has challenged claims that the State Government has already committed itself to dam construction.

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Debate Likely to Intensify

The contrast between Gao’s long-term certainty that a major dam must eventually be built and the State leadership’s emphasis on completing scientific assessments and consultation reflects the deep divisions surrounding the project.

While the Government and supporters of the project argue that scientific assessment is necessary to examine India’s water security, energy requirements and strategic interests, opponents remain concerned that the process could eventually lead to irreversible environmental and social consequences.

As the PFR process continues under heightened public attention and security concerns, the debate over the future of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is likely to remain one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most significant political, environmental and social issues.