Tamil Nadu: Man Stabs Duty Doctor in KCMSH hospital, arrested

CHENNAI- A doctor from the oncology department who was on duty at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KMCH) in Guindy was stabbed by a man on Wednesday morning. The man was apprehended immediately and police are questioning him.

The doctor stabbed multiple times by the son of a patient allegedly over grievances on treatment to his mother at the same facility, an official said. The doctor is being treated for his wounds and he is stable, the official added.

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) on Wednesday announced an indefinite strike in protest against this incident. The doctors will not attend work from Wednesday afternoon, except for attending to emergency services, and “very critical” surgeries, Dr K Senthil, President TNGDA, said.

Doctors at the KCMSH, where the incident happened on Wednesday morning inside the medical oncologist’s chamber, held a protest immediately after the attack demanding protection from unruly patients and their relatives.

The doctors gheraoed Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who came to visit the injured doctor, and demanded strict action against the culprit.

Senthil said the government doctors will stop attending to work immediately while the TNGDA has appealed to doctors working in private hospitals also to join them in the strike as a mark of solidarity.

“Why should we work when we don’t have security? We have been raising this issue with the government for the past several years but nothing has been done to beef up security within government hospitals,” Senthil rued.

He said about 5 lakh people visit government hospitals across the state everyday with about 60,000 patients getting treated as in-patients but the government has ignored the security of doctors.