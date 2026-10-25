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Tajong Talom Resigns from ASU Amid SUMP Protests, Appeals for Peaceful Agitation

In a video message, Tajong Talom says police detained them because of the violence and urges people to exercise their right to protest peacefully. He has also reportedly resigned from the Adi Students’ Union, citing concerns linked to the SUMP controversy.

Last Updated: 25/10/2026
2 minutes read
Tajong Talom Resigns from ASU Amid SUMP Protests, Appeals for Peaceful Agitation

ITANAGAR- Amid escalating tensions over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), Tajong Talom has appealed to people to maintain peace and refrain from violence while continuing their opposition to the project.

In a video message shared by Talom, he urged people to exercise their right to protest but stressed that demonstrations should remain peaceful and non-violent. Referring to the reported police action against him and others, Talom said they had been detained because of the violence.

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His appeal comes at a time when protests against the proposed hydropower project have intensified in Arunachal Pradesh, bringing renewed attention to the nature of the agitation and the concerns of local communities.

Also Read- Pema Khandu Invites Siang Stakeholders for Talks Amid Pasighat Violence

Appeal for peaceful protest

In his video message, Talom emphasised that people have the right to protest, but that the movement should not turn violent. He urged supporters to continue expressing their opposition peacefully.

His statement introduces a clear message of non-violence amid the ongoing controversy. While protesters have raised concerns over the proposed project, Talom’s appeal underscores the importance of peaceful demonstrations and avoiding actions that could lead to clashes or further police intervention.

Talom’s assertion that the police detained them because of the violence reflects his account of the circumstances. The specific grounds for the detention and the official position of the police would need to be established independently.

Also Read- Arunachal SUMP Protests Turn Violent in Pasighat; NHPC Office, Police Station Set Ablaze

Resignation from Adi Students’ Union

Talom has also reportedly resigned from the Adi Students’ Union (ASU). In his resignation communication, he referred to concerns surrounding the SUMP issue and alleged harassment and defamation affecting his family following his position on the project.

The circumstances surrounding his resignation, including any formal response from the union, should be confirmed with the concerned parties.

Also Read- Siang Dam Protest Turns Tense in Arunachal, Several Injured

SUMP controversy and the way forward

The proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project has become a contentious issue in Arunachal Pradesh, with sections of local communities and activists expressing opposition and concerns over its potential implications.

The latest developments raise questions about how the dispute will be addressed, how the concerns of affected communities will be heard, and how public demonstrations can continue without violence.

Talom’s appeal for peaceful protest places the emphasis on democratic expression without resorting to violence. Further clarity is also needed regarding the reported detention, including the legal grounds for the police action and Talom’s current status.

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Last Updated: 25/10/2026
2 minutes read
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