Tai Tagak Visits Flood-Hit Areas, Announces Relief

ZIRO/ YAZALI- Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak concluded his maiden two-day visit to Keyi Panyor and Lower Subansiri districts, combining visits to flash flood-affected areas with humanitarian assistance, community outreach, environmental initiatives and engagements focused on development and cultural preservation.

The tour began on July 4 with a visit to Possa and the NEEPCO Colony under Yazali Circle, areas affected by the June 24 cloudburst and flash floods.

Tagak was accompanied by Nyapin MLA Tai Nikio and Raga MLA Rotom Tebin during the visit. The delegation inspected the affected areas and interacted with displaced families staying in temporary relief camps.

The MP expressed condolences to the families affected by the disaster and announced additional financial assistance for the families of five people who lost their lives.

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Tagak handed over ₹2.50 lakh to Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung and another ₹2.50 lakh to Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta. According to the statement, the combined amount of ₹5 lakh is intended to provide ₹50,000 each to the families of the five deceased persons.

The assistance followed an earlier contribution of ₹7 lakh reportedly provided by the MP to the district administration on June 30 for emergency relief.

During the visit, Tagak also interacted with NEEPCO officials and local residents and said he would raise the need for comprehensive rehabilitation support with the state and Union governments.

Later, the MP participated in the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” plantation drive at the ITI Campus in Dilopolyang, Ziro. The programme was organised in association with the Hong Dree Festival Committee and coincided with the 125th birth anniversary observance of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

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During his interaction with students and faculty members, Tagak encouraged young people to pursue innovation, entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

On July 5, the MP visited Achukuru, or Mother’s Home, in Old Ziro, an institution providing care and support to orphaned, homeless and destitute women and children.

Tagak interacted with the institution’s founder, Tailyang Santhi, and acknowledged her work. He donated mattresses, fruits and ₹1 lakh to the home and also pledged support for improving road connectivity to the institution.

The two-day tour concluded at Hanoko Ground in Hong Village, where Tagak attended the 37th Dree Festival Celebration as Chief Guest.

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During the celebration, the MP honoured Dree Nyibus, the indigenous priests associated with Apatani traditions, and felicitated meritorious Class X and XII students from Hong Village.

Addressing the gathering, Tagak announced Lower Subansiri as his Parliamentary Nodal District, signalling his intention to maintain focused engagement with the district and work with local legislators and administrative authorities on development priorities.

The announcement was one of the major policy-oriented outcomes of the tour. Tagak said coordinated efforts involving elected representatives and district authorities would be important for pursuing balanced development.

The MP also launched a Digital Directory prepared by the Ziro Tourism Organisation, an initiative aimed at strengthening access to local tourism-related information and supporting the region’s visitor economy.

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During the Dree celebration, Tagak contributed ₹2.50 lakh to the organising committee through Niiti ZPM and Organising Secretary Kago Kampu. He also announced the contribution of a Mithun for the next Dree Festival cycle.

The tour brought together several strands of public engagement — immediate relief for disaster-affected families, support for vulnerable groups, youth outreach, environmental awareness, tourism promotion and participation in an important indigenous festival.

The visit also reflected the MP’s effort to establish an early connection with local communities following his entry into the Rajya Sabha. The effectiveness of the development commitments announced during the tour, particularly long-term rehabilitation and the nodal district initiative, will depend on subsequent coordination with government agencies and local representatives.