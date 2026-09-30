Tai Tagak Inspects Critical Road Blockpoints and Infrastructure Projects in Kra Daadi

KRA DAADI- Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak concluded a two-day tour of Kra Daadi district with inspections of recurring road-blockage points and a pending bridge project, besides participating in a community outreach programme at an Anganwadi centre.

On September 28, Tagak, accompanied by local officials, NHIDCL representatives and road-project personnel, inspected the recurring blockage points at Dokio Langpo, Langba and nearby stretches. The locations are on the Joram–Koloriang road corridor and have been reported to face repeated disruptions, particularly during the rainy season.

The blockages have affected commuters and disrupted movement towards Kurung Kumey and other administrative centres, besides affecting essential journeys and the movement of supplies. During the inspection, local organisations and affected families raised their concerns before the MP.

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The inspection also focused on finding a longer-term engineering solution. Tagak stressed the need for a permanent remedy and suggested a detailed technical assessment of alternatives, including a viaduct bridge or tunnel, instead of relying solely on repeated clearance of landslide debris.

The issue has wider connectivity implications. The All Arunachal Contractors Welfare Association (AACWA) had sought construction of two viaducts on NH-713—one at the Dokio Langpo sinking zone between New Palin and Old Palin and another at the Langba block point—citing recurring landslides and disruptions on the road.

On September 30, Tagak inspected a pending bridge project near the Don Bosco junction, where the progress of the work was reviewed with representatives of the agencies and contractors involved. The discussions centred on the delay and possible engineering interventions, including modification of the bridge design or construction of a retaining structure along the existing road alignment.

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The infrastructure review was followed by a visit to the Anganwadi Centre at Jorung village, where Tagak participated in the Angan Milan Seva programme. He interacted with Anganwadi Workers, Anganwadi Helpers, ASHA workers and children at the centre.

The two-day visit brought together two distinct aspects of public administration in the district: the need to address persistent physical connectivity problems in a geographically challenging area and the delivery of community-level welfare services.

The recurring blockages at Dokio Langpo and Langba remain an important infrastructure concern because of their impact on civilian mobility as well as movement along a road corridor connecting remote areas. A permanent engineering solution, however, would require technical assessment, planning, funding and coordination among the agencies responsible for the road infrastructure.