SEPPA- Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak has urged the younger generation to uphold constitutional values, embrace responsible citizenship and actively contribute to the socio-economic development of Arunachal Pradesh and the nation.

Addressing the celebration of Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas 2026 at Government College, Seppa, in East Kameng district on Friday, Tagak emphasised that constitutional ideals must extend beyond ceremonial observances and become an integral part of citizens’ everyday lives.

Highlighting the significance of the Indian Constitution, the MP discussed its historical evolution and role in strengthening the country’s democratic foundations. He particularly stressed the principles enshrined in the Preamble — justice, liberty, equality and fraternity — describing them as the guiding pillars of Indian democracy.

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Tagak also explained the importance of Fundamental Rights, Fundamental Duties and the Directive Principles of State Policy, emphasising the need to maintain a balance between individual freedoms, civic responsibilities and the obligations of the State.

Referring to specific constitutional provisions, he highlighted Article 21, which safeguards the right to life and personal liberty, along with Articles 73 and 74, which define important aspects of executive powers and the constitutional framework of governance.

On the subject of administration, the MP underscored transparency, accountability, administrative efficiency and citizen-centric governance. He also highlighted the principle of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance” as an important approach towards effective public administration.

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Addressing the students, Tagak described learning as a continuous, lifelong process and encouraged them to look beyond conventional academic achievements. He called upon the younger generation to develop leadership abilities, critical thinking, practical skills and a strong sense of social responsibility.

He further urged students to become self-reliant and action-oriented individuals who could contribute meaningfully to the development of the State and the country.

Emphasising the broader significance of the occasion, Tagak maintained that Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas should not remain limited to a formal celebration. Instead, it should serve as an opportunity for citizens to renew their commitment to constitutional ideals, democratic principles, national unity and integrity.

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The programme began with a welcome song presented by students, followed by an address by Dr. Robin Hissang, Principal of Government College, Seppa. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp and felicitation of guests marked the opening of the event.

Students Marcho Yame of BA III Semester and Melung Liya of BA V Semester also delivered speeches highlighting constitutional awareness among the younger generation. Hundu Miji, Assistant Professor of Political Science, attended the programme as the resource person.

A collective reading of the Preamble to the Constitution of India formed another important part of the celebration. The Chief Guest also presented mementos to the resource person and student speakers in recognition of their contributions.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Yomken Karbak, Assistant Professor (Guest) of History, Government College, Seppa.

The celebration highlighted the importance of constitutional literacy, responsible citizenship and youth participation in strengthening democratic institutions and nation-building.