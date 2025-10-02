Arunachal

Swachh Bharat Diwas: Governor Parnaik Urges Citizens to Transform Cleanliness into a Habit, Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Addressing the gathering, the Governor emphasized that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan must move beyond a campaign and become a way of life.

Last Updated: 02/10/2025
1 minute read
Swachh Bharat Diwas: Governor Parnaik Urges Citizens to Transform Cleanliness into a Habit, Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), led the Swachh Bharat Diwas celebrations at the Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall, Niti Vihar, Itanagar, reiterating Mahatma Gandhi’s timeless message of truth, simplicity, and cleanliness.

The Governor, along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other dignitaries, earlier paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Udyan, where students of Rajiv Gandhi University recited Gandhi’s favorite bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jan To.’

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Addressing the gathering, the Governor emphasized that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan must move beyond a campaign and become a way of life. He said Gandhi envisioned cleanliness not just as hygiene, but as a sign of dignity, self-respect, and community responsibility.

Also Read- Ziro Butterfly Meet 2025 to Begin on October 5; Theme Jacket and T-Shirts Unveiled at Ziro

Highlighting Arunachal’s growing challenges of plastic waste, rapid urbanization, and population growth, he asserted, “Waste management cannot be left only to government bodies—it requires every citizen to take responsibility.”

The Governor urged people to reduce plastic use, keep surroundings clean, and inspire others, saying, “Cleanliness of body, mind, and intention can make Arunachal Pradesh a model of both cleanliness and progress.”

Also Read- ICAR Basar Concludes 3-Day Training on Sustainable Poultry Practices for Tribal Farmers

He presented the Swachhata Hi Sewa Awards 2025, congratulating NGOs, Self Help Groups, Municipal Councils, and sanitation workers for their outstanding contribution to cleanliness and sanitation. Among the awardees were Pasighat Municipal Council, DUDA Yupia, AI Green Foundation Roing, New Light Foundation Khonsa, and several SHGs across the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, acknowledging the youth’s active role in cleaning rivers, towns, schools, and villages under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Back-to-Back Maternal Deaths in Arunachal Spark Allegations of Medical Negligence

The event was attended by State Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja, local MLA Techi Kaso, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, DGP Anand Mohan, senior officials, and representatives from NGOs and community groups.

The programme, jointly organized by the Directorate of Urban & Local Bodies and the PHED & Water Supply Department, featured audiovisual presentations and reports on Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025 in Arunachal.

Tags
Last Updated: 02/10/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Three UTA Cadres, Including Woman, Surrender in Itanagar, Bolstering Arunachal’s Peace Efforts

Arunachal: Three UTA Cadres, Including Woman, Surrender in Itanagar, Bolstering Arunachal’s Peace Efforts

Arunachal: Itanagar Traffic Wardens Indefinite Sit-In Protest continue, Demand Absorption into Home Guard Cadre

Arunachal: Itanagar Traffic Wardens Indefinite Sit-In Protest continue, Demand Absorption into Home Guard Cadre

Arunachal: DC Tawang interacts with LBSNAA Officer Trainees under Vibrant Villages Internship Programme

Arunachal: DC Tawang interacts with LBSNAA Officer Trainees under Vibrant Villages Internship Programme

Arunachal: Union Minister Tokhan Sahu visits Ziro Valley, reviews flagship schemes & assures Central support

Arunachal: Union Minister Tokhan Sahu visits Ziro Valley, reviews flagship schemes & assures Central support

Arunachal: Pasighat Celebrates Durga Puja with Grandeur and Social Message

Arunachal: Pasighat Celebrates Durga Puja with Grandeur and Social Message

Arunachal: 1 AP BN NCC Concludes Social Service Camp at Ziro Music Festival 2025

Arunachal: 1 AP BN NCC Concludes Social Service Camp at Ziro Music Festival 2025

Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation Stones for Three PMJVK Projects in Yazali, Keyi Panyor District

Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation Stones for Three PMJVK Projects in Yazali, Keyi Panyor District

Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation Stones for Sadbhavna Mandaps at Dutta and Siiro under PMJVK

Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation Stones for Sadbhavna Mandaps at Dutta and Siiro under PMJVK

Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stones for PMJVK projects in Papum Pare district

Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stones for PMJVK projects in Papum Pare district

Arunachal: World Tourism Day Celebrated in Longding

Arunachal: World Tourism Day Celebrated in Longding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button