Swachh Bharat Diwas: Governor Parnaik Urges Citizens to Transform Cleanliness into a Habit, Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), led the Swachh Bharat Diwas celebrations at the Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall, Niti Vihar, Itanagar, reiterating Mahatma Gandhi’s timeless message of truth, simplicity, and cleanliness.

The Governor, along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other dignitaries, earlier paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Udyan, where students of Rajiv Gandhi University recited Gandhi’s favorite bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jan To.’

Addressing the gathering, the Governor emphasized that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan must move beyond a campaign and become a way of life. He said Gandhi envisioned cleanliness not just as hygiene, but as a sign of dignity, self-respect, and community responsibility.

Also Read- Ziro Butterfly Meet 2025 to Begin on October 5; Theme Jacket and T-Shirts Unveiled at Ziro

Highlighting Arunachal’s growing challenges of plastic waste, rapid urbanization, and population growth, he asserted, “Waste management cannot be left only to government bodies—it requires every citizen to take responsibility.”

The Governor urged people to reduce plastic use, keep surroundings clean, and inspire others, saying, “Cleanliness of body, mind, and intention can make Arunachal Pradesh a model of both cleanliness and progress.”

Also Read- ICAR Basar Concludes 3-Day Training on Sustainable Poultry Practices for Tribal Farmers

He presented the Swachhata Hi Sewa Awards 2025, congratulating NGOs, Self Help Groups, Municipal Councils, and sanitation workers for their outstanding contribution to cleanliness and sanitation. Among the awardees were Pasighat Municipal Council, DUDA Yupia, AI Green Foundation Roing, New Light Foundation Khonsa, and several SHGs across the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, acknowledging the youth’s active role in cleaning rivers, towns, schools, and villages under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Back-to-Back Maternal Deaths in Arunachal Spark Allegations of Medical Negligence

The event was attended by State Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja, local MLA Techi Kaso, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, DGP Anand Mohan, senior officials, and representatives from NGOs and community groups.

The programme, jointly organized by the Directorate of Urban & Local Bodies and the PHED & Water Supply Department, featured audiovisual presentations and reports on Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025 in Arunachal.