Surge in COVID 19 cases in Arunachal: CM directs DCs to stirctly implement SoPs

TAWANG- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today held the 3rd e-Pragati meeting through virtual conference with all deputy commissioners of the districts. The meeting was attended by representatives of BRO, NHIDCL and other central agencies for the first time besides the Chief Secretary and Commissioners of the state government.

Alerting all deputy commissioners on the recent surge in COVID 19 cases in the state as well in the country, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu directed them to implement the SoPs notified by the state health department a day earlier. He took stock of the check-gates on all entry points of the state from the respective deputy commissioners.

The Chief Minister said that check-gates in all entry points need to be put under vigil and all entering the state will have to go through mandatory RAT test in case they do not have a valid certificate of a recent test or a certificate mentioning they have got both the doses of the covid vaccine. However, he informed, inter-district movement of people and vehicles will not be affected.

As per official records, Arunachal Pradesh has 13 entry points, all connecting Assam.

“This second wave of the virus is different from the earlier one and more dangerous. It is alarming that it has shown a trend of infecting younger people more. So strict adherence to SoPs must be ensured by all district administrations,” he said.

Appreciating the district administrations for successfully combating the first wave, Khandu sought similar cooperation from all in dealing with the new wave.

Till date Arunachal Pradesh has 105 active cases with a per-day highest of 28 covid positive cases.

Khandu reiterated that sample collection and testing need to be escalated while vaccination drive needs to be intensified.

The state government has a target of vaccinating at least 3.5 lakhs of its population. However so far only about 85000 people have been vaccinated.

He appealed all people above 45 years of age to get vaccinated.

“We have no shortage of the vaccine. So people eligible as per the guidelines of central government, I urge them all to get vaccinated,” he appealed.

Khandu also called upon the district administrations to ensure compulsory wearing of masks at all public places. He informed that district administrations have been empowered to impose a penalty of Rs 500 on people who do not wear masks in public places.

“Together we have successfully combated the virus last year. We can do it again. Guidelines and SoPs will be notified time to time as per the situation, which need to be implemented in letter and spirit by the district administrations,” he said.

Khandu also took stock of the hospitals across the state and their preparedness to tackle the situation.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern on the reported cases of ‘proxy’ teachers in government schools of the state. He directed the DCs and DDSEs to personally visit schools and check attendance of teachers.

He called on people to directly file complain with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) if any such ‘proxy’ teacher is detected in schools of their area.

“If any such complaint is received by my office, the deputy commissioner and DDSE of that particular district will be solely held responsible,” he cautioned.

The Chief Minister also took report of various issues like forest clearance and land acquisition for important projects in the state besides status of the Hollongi airport, Miao-Vijayanagar road, Balipara-Charduar-Tawang road, e-office, installation of VSATs, construction of hospitals, launching of 27×7 ambulance service, construction and functionalization of Ekalavya Model Schools, etc.

He also took action-taken report of the earlier two e-Pragati meetings.