Supreme Court stays defamation proceedings against Rahul Gandhi over India-China border remark

The complaint alleged that Gandhi’s remarks had defamed and demoralized the armed forces.

Last Updated: 04/08/2025
1 minute read
NEW DELHI – The Supreme Court of India on Monday granted interim relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, staying ongoing defamation proceedings related to his controversial comments about the Indian Army and the India-China border clash in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector in December 2022.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih passed the stay order while hearing Gandhi’s petition challenging a trial court’s summons issued in Uttar Pradesh, stemming from a complaint filed by Uday Shankar Srivastava, a former Border Roads Organisation director. The complaint alleged that Gandhi’s remarks had defamed and demoralized the armed forces.

During the hearing, the court strongly questioned the factual basis of Gandhi’s claim that China had occupied 2,000 sq km of Indian land.

“Were you there? Do you have any credible material? If you are a true Indian, you wouldn’t say such a thing,” the bench observed, urging restraint and responsibility in such statements, especially concerning national security.

Gandhi’s counsel, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, argued that as Leader of the Opposition, Gandhi should be allowed to voice concerns already in the public domain. The court acknowledged this but stressed the importance of exercising caution when discussing the armed forces.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had dismissed Gandhi’s plea to quash the case, citing limits to free speech when national sentiments are involved.

While the Supreme Court’s stay halts proceedings for now, the broader legal battle continues, reflecting the sensitive intersection of political speech and patriotism in a democratic setup.

