Supreme Court Seeks Full Contract Data in Arunachal

NEW DELHI- The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Arunachal Pradesh government after its affidavit revealed that companies linked to Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s immediate family members received 146 public works contracts worth ₹383.74 crore in Tawang district alone between 2012 and 2023.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta called it a “remarkable coincidence”, observing that the margin of price difference between competing bids raised concerns over possible cartelisation. It also questioned why the state submitted data only for Tawang, the CM’s home district, instead of the entire state.

The court directed the government to file a comprehensive affidavit covering contract allocations in all 38 districts — specifically those awarded to firms linked to the Chief Minister or his relatives — from 2015 to 2025, within four weeks. The case will be heard next on February 3, 2026.

Also Read- KVK Anjaw Marks World Soil Day With Training

What the affidavit revealed

Tsering Dolma (CM’s wife) — through Frontier Associates & Brand Eagles — 42 contracts worth ₹209.6 crore

Tashi Khandu (brother) — RD Construction — 13 contracts worth ₹29.1 crore

Nima Drema (sister-in-law) — Alliance Trading Company — 91 contracts worth ₹145.04 crore

59 work orders worth ₹16.83 crore issued without tender, including 11 above ₹50 lakh ceiling set in 2020

The projects include roads, bridges, irrigation channels, hydro-power lines, tourism infrastructure and a war memorial in Tawang.

Also Read- Arunachal Minister Threatens Voters: ‘No Schemes If BJP Loses’

Appearing for petitioners Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Sena, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan alleged conflict of interest and sought a CBI probe. “This is not a government, it is a private limited company run by one family,” he told the court, claiming ₹188 crore of contracts were granted to firms owned by the CM’s wife, brother, and sister-in-law.

The state government defended its position, stating 95% of contracts were awarded through open tenders. It argued that direct work orders were issued to encourage local entrepreneurs, and said no contracts were awarded to Pema Khandu personally after 2016, when he assumed office.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress reacted cautiously, saying it would “wait and watch” until the expanded affidavit covering 2015–2025 is submitted, but reiterated the need for transparency.

The matter has drawn attention given earlier CAG observations on irregular contracting practices, adding pressure on the state to justify procurement decisions as scrutiny widens.