SUMP Protests: East Siang Officials Call for Peace, Warn of Legal Action

PASIGHAT- The East Siang district administration and Arunachal Pradesh Police have appealed for peace and restraint following the violence that erupted in Pasighat on October 23 during protests linked to demands concerning the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

At a press briefing on Saturday, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Central Range, Hibu Tamang, said a protest that continued beyond its permitted duration escalated into stone-pelting, arson, vandalism and looting. Officials said police personnel, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and other personnel were injured, while government and private properties suffered extensive damage.

The violence reportedly resulted in police vehicles being set on fire, the NHPC office being burnt, and damage to the police station and the Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) office. The residences of Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang and Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Kaling Moyong were also reportedly ransacked.

Addressing the briefing at the Deputy Commissioner’s Chamber, Tamang said the administration and police had made efforts to facilitate the peaceful conduct of the bandh through dialogue and coordination with the organisations concerned.

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How the protest escalated

According to the administration, the 12-hour bandh was called by the Adi Bane Kebang United (ABKU) and associated groups to press for the release of people arrested in connection with SUMP-related protests, withdrawal of central security forces from the Siang belt and suspension of project-related activities.

The bandh was called off in Pasighat following discussions involving ABKU, the Bogong Banggo Students’ Union, the Legong Banggo Students’ Union and other stakeholders. Officials said normal activities and vehicular movement continued in Pasighat during the bandh, although its impact was reported in parts of Mebo and Ruksin.

Separately, a group operating under the banner “Save Siang, Save Indigenous Rights” had received permission to hold a peaceful sit-in at Miracle Ground from 2 pm on October 22 to 2 pm on October 23. The permission stipulated that the gathering remain within the designated venue and permitted timeframe.

Officials said that after the permission expired at 2 pm on October 23, the group moved to the Ranaghat area and began a bandh protest that the district administration had declared illegal.

Police and magistrates on duty reportedly engaged with the protesters and urged them to end the demonstration. After 5 pm, the protesters allegedly blocked the National Highway and announced an indefinite agitation until their demands were met.

According to the officials, the blockade halted traffic and left commuters stranded, including people requiring urgent medical attention. The administration said repeated appeals to disperse were unsuccessful.

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Police report stone-pelting, injuries and arson

The administration said that as night approached, a magistrate made three announcements directing the gathering to disperse peacefully. Officials alleged that a section of the crowd subsequently resorted to sustained stone-pelting at police personnel and magistrates.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police and several police personnel sustained injuries, according to the press release. The IGP said the police exercised restraint and did not resort to a lathi-charge or other forceful measures at that stage.

Officials estimated that the crowd later grew to between 300 and 400 people, outnumbering the police personnel deployed on the ground. The press release states that police vehicles were set on fire, the NHPC office was burnt, and the police station and ABK office were damaged.

The residences of the three political leaders were also reportedly entered and ransacked. The administration said property worth crores of rupees was looted or destroyed and suggested that some individuals may have used the protest as cover for criminal activities.

These details represent the account provided by the district administration and police. The press release does not provide a complete independent assessment of the damage or identify all those allegedly involved.

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Officials condemn violence, appeal for restraint

IGP Hibu Tamang said peaceful protest and the expression of democratic demands must be respected, but violence, destruction of property and attacks on officials performing their duties could not be justified.

“Everybody has the right to express their views and place their demands through democratic means. However, violence and destruction of property cannot be accepted,” Tamang said, adding that those found involved in unlawful activities would face action under the law.

In-charge Deputy Commissioner Jayanti Pertin said the administration had received prior notices regarding the proposed protest and bandh and had taken steps to regulate the activities in the interest of public order.

She said the administration remained sensitive to the protesters’ concerns but described the highway blockade, disruption of public movement and subsequent violence as unacceptable. Pertin also expressed appreciation for the police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), saying they had exercised restraint while managing the situation.

Administration urges dialogue over SUMP

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to residents, particularly those in Pasighat, to remain calm and refrain from spreading rumours or sharing provocative and unverified information concerning SUMP.

She also urged parents, community leaders, student organisations and other stakeholders to guide young people towards responsible conduct and peaceful democratic engagement.

Pertin said grievances could not be resolved through demands and ultimatums alone and encouraged organisations to pursue meaningful discussions with the competent authorities.

The administration maintained that concerns surrounding SUMP should be addressed through democratic and institutional channels rather than violence or destruction of public property.

The proposed project has faced opposition from sections of local communities and organisations. Their demands, as outlined in the press release, include the withdrawal of central security forces from the Siang belt and suspension of project-related activities.

The latest appeal from the administration and police comes amid heightened tensions over the project. Authorities have urged citizens and community organisations to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and work towards restoring peace and public safety in East Siang.