Stay away from gathering to save themselves from Covid-19- IMAAP

The team of Indian Medical Association , Arunachal Pradesh unit ( IMAAP ) appeal the citizens to Stay away from gathering to save themselves from Covid-19 infection. Team visited all the hospitals of twin capital city to see the preparedness for coronavirus scare.

The IMA,AP president Dr. Lobsang Tsertin, alongwith Vice President Dr. Talar Motu, General Secretary Dr. Kesang Wangdi Thongdok, Joint Secretary Dr. Jego Ori, executive members Dr. Jomson Bagra, Dr. Rade Natung and others visited almost all the government and private hospitals of Capital complex and discussed the preparation with regards to outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The teams early morning visited Isolation Ward of the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS) , Niba Hospital and Heema Hospital.

Speaking to media, Dr. Lobsang said it is the time of crisis but nothing to panic and worry, remain alert and follow dos and don’t and remain safe from any disease.

There may be scarcity of hand sensitizers and mask but it does not matter, you remain at home if there is no any emergency. We have to take care of ourselves.

Clean your hand properly, do not touch anything wherever you go. Do not spit here and there. Use mask if you go outside. Do not go to mass gathering and remain at home and maintain personal hygiene. He said.

TRIHMS, Director Dr. Moji Jini inform that as of now no case has been detected positive in state. we may not deny that it may not come in our state but to remain alert and prepare ourselves to combat.

We have started Screening unit at the entry point of the Hospital and it is continue. A help desk has also been setup and doctor and staffs is also available for consultation and awareness.

We have setup Isolation Ward with 11 beds for incase any suspected patient in this regard. Out of 11 beds 5 beds are kept for ICU, apart of Isolation additional 24 beds are ready and a total of 35 beds are already as of now. Dr. Jini said.

The screening going on is to test as one is with fever is one of the symptom. There is a system for testing through throat swab by mouth (PCR machine) and the sample will be send to Dibrugarh and report would be available within 36 hours. The test would only be done to those who are suspected case by experts and kits are also available at TRIHMS. He added.

Dr. Keshasng Wangdi Thongdok, Medical Superintendent, Heema Hospital inform that we have setup a sample collection centre today. We are creating awareness among the patient coming to hospital.

We shall continue to do so because it is the need of hour to remain alert so that we can be safe. We have first began with our staffs with training and also requested them to maintain cleanliness and also being informed the patient in such a way that they can also perform at home. We are also pasted some posters for mass awareness.

Niba Hospital, Managing Director, Dr. Jomson Bagra said that our doctors are also prepared and contributing ourselves in creating awareness of the Coronavirus. We are educating our patients to remain safe by remaining isolation for few days, we are also insisting our staffs who has been also trained in this regard to remain alert and appeal all section of society to maintain social distancing among each other and do not go to busy and crowded place for safety. Dr. Bagra added.