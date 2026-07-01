Stakeholders Review Draft Tezu Master Plan-2051

TEZU- The Tezu Planning Authority (TPA) has deferred approval of the Draft Tezu Master Plan-2051 to allow wider consultation with government departments and stakeholders before finalising the long-term urban development blueprint for the township.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Tezu Planning Authority held at the Conference Hall of the District Secretariat, Lohit, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the TPA, Shri Kesang Ngurup Damo.

The meeting reviewed key issues relating to the proposed Local Planning Authority (LPA) boundaries, the Draft Tezu Master Plan-2051, implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Building Bye-Laws, 2019, and various urban reform initiatives.

The meeting was attended by members of the Local Planning Authority, including elected representatives, senior district officials, heads of line departments, representatives of the Tezu Market Welfare Association, and Town Planner-cum-Member Secretary of the TPA, Shri Dacha Bagang.

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Introducing the agenda, Shri Dacha Bagang highlighted the importance of preparing a GIS-based Master Plan in accordance with the guidelines of AMRUT 2.0 and the urban reform agenda of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. He said the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Building Bye-Laws, 2019, following notification of the master plan, would facilitate planned and regulated urban development in Tezu and the wider Lohit district.

He urged all departments to actively contribute to the preparation of the city’s long-term development vision by submitting short-, medium-, and long-term infrastructure proposals. He also advised departments to ensure that future development projects conform to the proposed land-use framework under the master plan.

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During the meeting, stakeholders were provided with both printed and digital copies of the Draft Tezu Master Plan-2051 for public inspection, comments, and suggestions. A detailed presentation on the proposed plan was delivered by the consultant, M/s Remote Sensing Instruments (RSI), Hyderabad.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Shri Kesang Ngurup Damo described the master plan as a comprehensive vision document that would guide Tezu’s systematic growth over the coming decades. He stressed the importance of active participation by all stakeholders, including elected representatives and government departments.

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The Deputy Commissioner directed that major existing and proposed infrastructure—including the railway line, airport, paramilitary establishments, Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) installations, and cantonment areas—should be accurately reflected in the master plan. He also called for the inclusion of future infrastructure needs, improved connectivity, upgraded public facilities, and expanded social infrastructure based on detailed ground-level assessments.

Recognising Lohit’s strategic location and vulnerability to natural disasters, he further suggested incorporating mitigation measures for potential disaster situations and other emergency scenarios into the planning framework.

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Following detailed deliberations, the Authority unanimously decided to postpone approval of the Draft Tezu Master Plan-2051 to facilitate further technical review and broader departmental consultation.

As part of the resolutions adopted during the meeting, M/s RSI Hyderabad will provide hard and soft copies of the draft plan to all concerned departments within three working days. The Executive Engineer, Urban Development, Tezu, Smt. Bapenlu Kri, has been entrusted with coordinating between departments and the consultant to address data gaps and incorporate fresh proposals.

The meeting also resolved that claims and objections relating to the proposed Local Planning Authority boundaries would be examined and disposed of by the District Land Records and Settlement Officer (DLRSO), Lohit, within 25 days. The finalized LPA boundary schedules will be placed before the next meeting for approval.

All Heads of Departments in Lohit district have been asked to submit their recommendations on the draft plan within 15 days. Based on these inputs, the consultant will prepare a revised Draft Tezu Master Plan within 30 days for technical scrutiny before it is placed before the Planning Authority for final consideration.

The next meeting of the Tezu Planning Authority is scheduled to be convened within two months to review the revised draft and consider its approval.