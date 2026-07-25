ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Spearhead Division Pays Tribute to Kargil Warriors at Pasighat

Kargil War veterans, serving soldiers, students and civil dignitaries gathered at the Veterans Suvidha Kendra to honour the sacrifices of Operation Vijay heroes and inspire the younger generation.

Last Updated: 25/07/2026
1 minute read
The Indian Army commemorated Kargil Vijay Diwas at Pasighat, honouring war veterans and inspiring students through stories of courage and sacrifice

PASIGHAT- The Spearhead Division of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps commemorated Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Veterans Suvidha Kendra (VSK) in Pasighat on Friday, paying tribute to the courage, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of the soldiers who secured India’s victory during Operation Vijay in 1999.

The commemorative event, organised under the SeVA (Spear Corps Empowering Veterans and Aspirants) initiative, brought together Kargil War veterans, serving soldiers, civil dignitaries, ex-servicemen, students, teachers and members of the local community, reflecting the enduring bond between the Armed Forces and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The programme began with a welcome address, followed by the screening of a documentary on Operation Vijay, highlighting the bravery and determination of Indian soldiers during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

Also Read- Governor Visits Shergaon Farms, Calls for Scientific Farming and Youth Entrepreneurship

One of the highlights of the event was the first-hand accounts shared by Kargil War veterans, who recounted their experiences from the battlefield. Their stories offered students and young attendees a rare opportunity to understand the realities of military service and the values of courage, discipline and selfless service.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commander of the Spearhead Gunners said the legacy of Kargil continues to inspire every soldier serving on India’s frontiers. He noted that the same spirit of patriotism, professionalism and sacrifice remains the cornerstone of the Indian Army.

As part of the commemoration, the Army felicitated Kargil War veterans in recognition of their distinguished service to the nation. Winners of an inter-school drawing competition organised to mark the occasion were also honoured, while their artwork remained on display throughout the programme.

Also Read- Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns as Union Education Minister Amid NEET Protest Row

The event concluded with an interactive session between the veterans and students, during which the former encouraged the youth to uphold the ideals of patriotism, dedication and service to the nation.

The Indian Army said such initiatives, organised through the Spearhead Gunners, continue to strengthen the bond between serving soldiers, veterans and society while fostering patriotism and national pride among the younger generation.

Tags
Last Updated: 25/07/2026
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA

Related Articles

Draft Electoral Rolls Published in Arunachal; Claims and Objections Open Till August 20

Draft Electoral Rolls Published in Arunachal; Claims and Objections Open Till August 20

Tawang Trains Farmers in Mushroom Cultivation to Boost Sustainable Livelihoods

Tawang Trains Farmers in Mushroom Cultivation to Boost Sustainable Livelihoods

Police, Protesters Clash During 'Sansad Chalo' March in Delhi

Police, Protesters Clash During ‘Sansad Chalo’ March in Delhi

Arunachal Sculptor Dr. Bahom Kaling Darang Honoured at Prestigious International ARC Salon

Arunachal Sculptor Dr. Bahom Kaling Darang Honoured at Prestigious International ARC Salon

Gajraj Corps Organises Yak Mela to Promote Culture and Community Welfare in Tawang

Gajraj Corps Organises Yak Mela to Promote Culture and Community Welfare in Tawang

RIWATCH Conducts Cultural Heritage Outreach and Book Distribution in Anjaw

RIWATCH Conducts Cultural Heritage Outreach and Book Distribution in Anjaw

East Kameng Admin Reviews Laimoya Water Supply Source Amid Turbidity Concerns

East Kameng Admin Reviews Laimoya Water Supply Source Amid Turbidity Concerns

Namsai Concludes National Reading Month with Literary Awards and Reading Promotion

Namsai Concludes National Reading Month with Literary Awards and Reading Promotion

Indian Army Distributes Computers and Cultural Costumes to Schools, NGOs in Tawang

Indian Army Distributes Computers and Cultural Costumes to Schools, NGOs in Tawang

Explained: How Arunachal's new Honey Policy aims to transform beekeeping

Explained: How Arunachal’s new Honey Policy aims to transform beekeeping

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button