Spearhead Division Pays Tribute to Kargil Warriors at Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The Spearhead Division of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps commemorated Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Veterans Suvidha Kendra (VSK) in Pasighat on Friday, paying tribute to the courage, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of the soldiers who secured India’s victory during Operation Vijay in 1999.

The commemorative event, organised under the SeVA (Spear Corps Empowering Veterans and Aspirants) initiative, brought together Kargil War veterans, serving soldiers, civil dignitaries, ex-servicemen, students, teachers and members of the local community, reflecting the enduring bond between the Armed Forces and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme began with a welcome address, followed by the screening of a documentary on Operation Vijay, highlighting the bravery and determination of Indian soldiers during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

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One of the highlights of the event was the first-hand accounts shared by Kargil War veterans, who recounted their experiences from the battlefield. Their stories offered students and young attendees a rare opportunity to understand the realities of military service and the values of courage, discipline and selfless service.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commander of the Spearhead Gunners said the legacy of Kargil continues to inspire every soldier serving on India’s frontiers. He noted that the same spirit of patriotism, professionalism and sacrifice remains the cornerstone of the Indian Army.

As part of the commemoration, the Army felicitated Kargil War veterans in recognition of their distinguished service to the nation. Winners of an inter-school drawing competition organised to mark the occasion were also honoured, while their artwork remained on display throughout the programme.

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The event concluded with an interactive session between the veterans and students, during which the former encouraged the youth to uphold the ideals of patriotism, dedication and service to the nation.

The Indian Army said such initiatives, organised through the Spearhead Gunners, continue to strengthen the bond between serving soldiers, veterans and society while fostering patriotism and national pride among the younger generation.