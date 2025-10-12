ITANAGAR- In a dazzling breakthrough that underscores Arunachal Pradesh’s status as a global biodiversity treasure, scientists have unveiled a new species of Begonia whose radiant, ruby-hued leaves shimmer under the forest canopy.

The newly discovered plant—Begonia Chowna Buku Chulu (Aryarakta), meaning “Noble Red”—was found in the dense, lush environs of Basar, Lepa Rada district, by researchers from the State Horticulture Research and Development Institute (SHRDI). The team, led by Egam Basar, included noted botanists Dr. Dipoo Dipankar Borah, Dr. Momang Taram, and Dr. Krishna Chowlu.

Discovered during a routine biodiversity survey on October 11, the plant stands out for its iridescent red foliage that glimmers in the light—an aesthetic rarity among its genus. Experts describe it as one of the most visually striking additions to India’s Begonia family, which already counts Arunachal Pradesh as one of its richest habitats.

In a thoughtful nod to leadership and inspiration, the species was named in honor of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, whose dedication to horticultural innovation and sustainable development has been instrumental in advancing botanical research in the state.

“This discovery symbolizes the harmonious blend of indigenous wisdom and cutting-edge science that defines Arunachal’s path forward,” said Egam Basar, lead researcher at SHRDI. “The ‘Noble Red’ Begonia isn’t just a plant—it’s a beacon for conservation, reminding us of the fragile wonders hidden in our backyards.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed gratitude for the tribute, sharing on social media, “Humbled and thrilled by this discovery. Let’s nurture our green heritage for generations to come.”

Known as the “Land of the Rising Sun,” Arunachal Pradesh harbors over 100 species of Begonia, making it one of the most Begonia-diverse regions in the world. However, rising threats from deforestation, habitat loss, and climate change have heightened the urgency for conservation-driven exploration.

The SHRDI team plans to work closely with local Adi communities—the traditional guardians of Basar’s forests—to launch ex-situ conservation initiatives, including propagation in controlled research environments to ensure long-term preservation.

Botanists worldwide have hailed the find as a major addition to the global Begonia taxonomy, with plans underway for formal scientific publication. Experts believe the discovery could also bolster eco-tourism and sustainable agriculture, positioning Arunachal as a living laboratory of biodiversity and resilience.

With its shimmering leaves and symbolic legacy, Begonia Chowna Buku Chulu (Aryarakta) stands as a radiant emblem of nature’s artistry and human stewardship in India’s green frontier.