Sonam Wangchuk’s Fast Enters Day Four, NEET Protest Intensifies

NEW DELHI- Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk continued his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, entering the fourth day of his fast in support of a student-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

Wangchuk joined the sit-in protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on June 28. According to organisers, he has been consuming only water, salt, and mineral supplements during the fast.

The protest seeks accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and other reported examination irregularities. The demonstrators have also called for wider reforms in India’s examination system. Wangchuk has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while also drawing attention to issues concerning Ladakh’s environment, culture, and constitutional safeguards.

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According to an update shared by the protest organisers, Wangchuk has lost around two kilograms since beginning the fast and reported feeling fatigued, although he said he remained determined to continue the protest. Medical examinations reportedly indicated low blood sugar and low blood pressure, following which doctors advised him to increase his intake of water and salt.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and other supporters expressed concern over Wangchuk’s health while stating that his resolve remains firm. Wangchuk has previously indicated that he is prepared to continue the fast for several weeks if required to press for systemic changes.

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The protest at Jantar Mantar has continued to draw students, activists, and supporters raising concerns over examination transparency, repeated allegations of paper leaks, and demands for greater accountability in the education system.

Supporters have also appealed to the public to express solidarity by visiting the protest site or observing symbolic one-day fasts in their respective localities.

Known for his work in sustainable education and environmental conservation in the Himalayan region, Wangchuk has undertaken several hunger strikes in the past on issues related to Ladakh. His participation has brought greater national attention to the ongoing student movement and its demands for education reforms.

At the time of filing this report, there was no official response from the Central Government specifically addressing the demands raised by the protesters.