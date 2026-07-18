Sonam Wangchuk Shifted to Hospital on Day 21 of Hunger Strike Amid Protests

NEW DELHI: Climate activist and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the protest site at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police on Saturday and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike. Authorities said the action was taken on medical advice and in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court regarding his deteriorating health.

Wangchuk had been fasting since June 28 as part of a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, rising education costs, student suicides, and broader concerns over the examination system.

According to Delhi Police, Wangchuk’s health had deteriorated significantly after prolonged fasting, prompting medical experts to recommend immediate hospitalisation. Officials said the transfer was carried out under High Court directions prioritising his health. Hospital authorities later stated that he was conscious and stable but weak due to dehydration and prolonged fasting, requiring continuous medical monitoring.

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The CJP strongly criticised the police action, describing it as a forceful removal of a peaceful protester. Party leaders alleged that access to Jantar Mantar was restricted and claimed that the protest site was cleared under heavy police deployment. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that he would continue the agitation through his own indefinite hunger strike, while supporters maintained that the planned march to Parliament on July 20 would proceed.

The incident triggered political reactions from several opposition leaders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the removal of Wangchuk from a non-violent hunger strike “wrong” and renewed demands for accountability over examination paper leaks.

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Leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, also criticised the police action, calling it undemocratic and expressing support for the protesters.

The incident has intensified debate over the balance between public health intervention during prolonged protests and the right to peaceful democratic dissent. While authorities have maintained that the hospitalisation was necessary to safeguard Wangchuk’s health, protesters argue that the action curtailed a peaceful movement centred on education reforms.

The protest remains ongoing, with organisers indicating that demonstrations will continue despite Wangchuk’s hospitalisation.