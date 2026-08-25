Social Worker Helps Five Needy Patients Undergo Eye Operations in Pasighat

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a humanitarian initiative, Social Worker Gekong Pertin of Mebo Town in East Siang district helped five needy patients undergo eye operations at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), Pasighat, on Monday.

Pertin undertook the initiative voluntarily to support patients who, according to him, were unable to afford necessary eye treatment. He was assisted by his wife Anne Badu Pertin, former Anchal Samity Member Chairperson of Mebo, Dinesh Mepola from Aohali village, Senior Eye Specialist at BPGH Dr. Beauty Borang, and others.

Explaining his motivation, Pertin said his concern for financially vulnerable patients was rooted in his own experience of financial hardship.

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He recalled that there was a time when financial constraints prevented him from providing proper medical treatment to his own parents, who subsequently died. He said the experience made him understand the difficulties faced by needy patients and motivated him to use his personal resources to help others obtain medical care.

Pertin said he was doing the work voluntarily and was not receiving government assistance for the initiative. He said the expenses were being borne by him personally.

He, however, acknowledged financial support from Taho Taki, Okom Siram and Tajom/Bajom Taloh, who he said had contributed to his efforts to assist needy patients.

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The initiative was appreciated by Dr. Beauty Borang and Dinesh Mepola, who described Pertin’s effort to help needy people access eye treatment as commendable.

The patients who underwent the eye operations also expressed gratitude to Pertin and his wife for extending support on humanitarian grounds.

The initiative highlights the role that individual community members can play in helping financially vulnerable patients access essential medical treatment. For the beneficiaries, the support has provided an opportunity to receive eye care that they may otherwise have struggled to afford.

Pertin said his efforts were driven by a desire to help people facing difficulties and by the personal understanding of the pain associated with being unable to arrange medical treatment because of financial constraints.