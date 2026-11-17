PASIGHAT- The East Siang District Administration felicitated noted social activist Shri Taring Tabi in recognition of his contributions to community welfare and the preservation and promotion of Adi cultural heritage on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas 2026.

The felicitation ceremony was jointly organised by the District Administration, the Department of Women and Child Development (ICDS) and the Office of the Nodal Officer, SJETA, at the Deputy Commissioner’s office chamber in Pasighat.

The occasion also marked the 151st birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, revered as Dharti Aaba, whose leadership of the historic Ulgulan movement against British colonial rule remains an important chapter in India’s tribal history. Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is observed nationally to honour the contributions, valour and cultural heritage of tribal communities.

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During the programme, Smti M.T. Padung, DD ICDS-cum-Nodal Officer, SJETA, East Siang, highlighted the historical significance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. She also outlined Taring Tabi’s journey as a social activist, drawing attention to his contributions towards safeguarding and promoting the cultural identity of the Adi community and advancing social welfare.

Deputy Commissioner of East Siang, Shri Fwwrman Brahma, IAS, appreciated Tabi’s contributions to community welfare and grassroots development. He encouraged the social activist to continue his work and inspire younger generations to remain connected to their indigenous identity while contributing positively to society.

Smti Jayanti Pertin, Municipal Executive Officer of Pasighat Municipal Council, also appreciated Tabi’s dedication to social service and urged others to take inspiration from his commitment towards community development.

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As part of the ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner formally presented Taring Tabi with a Certificate of Recognition and a memento in acknowledgement of his contributions to the Adi community and the district.

The felicitation formed part of the district-level observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, highlighting the importance of recognising grassroots contributors and preserving the cultural heritage and identity of indigenous communities.