Snowfall in Tawang: The Role of Border Road Organisation and Its Impact on Tourism

Tawang, a picturesque town nestled in the lap of the Himalayas in Arunachal Pradesh, experiences heavy snowfall during the winter months. This natural phenomenon not only adds to the scenic beauty of the region but also brings along various challenges and opportunities. In this blog post, we will explore the role of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) in managing snowfall in Tawang and its impact on tourism.

The BRO plays a crucial role in ensuring connectivity and accessibility to Tawang, especially during the winter season. It is responsible for constructing and maintaining roads, bridges, and tunnels in the region. During snowfall, the BRO works tirelessly to clear the roads, ensuring safe passage for both locals and tourists. Their efforts are commendable as they battle extreme weather conditions to keep the region connected.

Snowfall in Tawang also has a significant impact on tourism. The town attracts a large number of visitors who come to witness its natural beauty and explore its rich cultural heritage. The snow-covered landscape adds an enchanting charm to the already breathtaking surroundings. Tourists can indulge in various winter activities.

The local economy benefits from tourism as it provides employment opportunities and boosts the hospitality sector. However, snowfall also presents challenges for tourists and the local community.

Heavy snowfall can disrupt transportation, leading to road closures. It is crucial for tourists to plan their visit accordingly and stay updated with weather conditions and road statuses. The local administration and tourism departments work together to ensure the safety and convenience of visitors during this time.

Thus, snowfall in Tawang is a natural phenomenon that brings both challenges and opportunities. The Border Road Organisation plays a vital role in managing snowfall and maintaining connectivity in the region.

Despite the challenges, snowfall enhances the beauty of Tawang and attracts tourists, contributing to the local economy. It is important for visitors to plan their trip wisely and stay