SMART police for safe Arunachal: Khandu releases this vision document of Arunachal Police

BANDERDEWA: Chief Minister Pema Khandu today attended the 48th raising day celebration of Arunachal Pradesh Police here at Police Training Centre in Banderdewa. On this ocassion he released a vision document 2021-2026 of Arunachal Police with the theme ‘SMART police for safe Arunachal’.

The day began with CM paying tribute to the police personnel martyred in the line of duty at their memorial site. This was followed by an inspection parade by CM and a march-past.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the state government is committed to modernizing the state police force and informed that Rs 137 crore was earmarked the previous year. He appreciated Home Minister Bamang Felix and the police department for utilizing the fund optimally.

On strengthening of police force, CM informed that new police stations in Kameng Bari, Dollungmukh, Shantipur, Borduria and Vijaynagar are made functional including the new women police stations at Pasighat, Tawang and Ziro.

He also informed that the state government has made the fire station at Anini, Longding and Bhalukpong operational and the ones at Pasighat, Anjaw and Naharlagun waiting to be completed. On police mobility, CM informed that the department has procured new 174 vehicles including 9 bulletproof vehicles.

Speaking on police reform, CM informed that the biggest reform it saw this year is the common cadre system with prospective effect. Once it is implemented, the policing system will be improved, well managed and disciplined, he said.

Lauding the role of police in fighting COVID-19, the CM urged the police community to play an active role in bringing closer the diverse communities of Arunachal. He suggested forming an association of police wives, which could be along the line of the army wives welfare association that could play an active role in bringing positive change in the society. Assuring full support of the government, the CM said such an organization could use its network to work for the empowerment of youths and women and also facilitate skill development etc.

On vision for policing, CM outlined the major initiatives to be launched such as the several new infrastructures for police, training of firearms, up gradation of training infrastructure, better traffic regulation, strengthening of tourist police, raising of STF for insurgency affected areas etc.

Taking strong exception to the illegal drug activities by police personnel, Chief Minister vehemently condemned the alleged involvement of uniformed personnel. Warning of strict action, he said any police personnel involved will be arrested and stripped of their jobs. Stating that there would be no compromise in fighting the drug, the CM directed the police department to act tough on illegal drug business and its use.

Also committing to carry on his fight against corruption in the state, the Chief Minister lauded the role of SIT and SIC in unearthing several corruption cases and promised to work for strengthening of these investigating agencies.

Watch Video

Earlier DGP Arunachal Rajender Pal Upadhyaya also spoke.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister flagged off 54 police vehicles, which are part of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and will be placed at various towns across the state to improve police response.

For the first time in Arunachal, ‘DGP’s Commendation Disc’ were awarded to 30 police personnel from IPS officers to constable for their extraordinary services. These awards were handed over by Chief Minister in a simple ceremony in presence of Speaker PD Sona, Home Minister Bamang Felix, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam and Education Minister Taba Tedir including several MLAs and top officials from the police department.