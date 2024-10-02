Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Department organizes training for entrepreneurs of Arunachal Pradesh at Delhi

NEW DELHI- The Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) launched a 10-day training program on Industrial Packaging and Labeling Technology at IIP Delhi for the first batch of emerging and aspiring entrepreneurs from Arunachal Pradesh at New Delhi yesterday.

The comprehensive fully funded program is being organized under Chief Minister Yuva Kushal Yojana (CMYKY), an initiative of Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of Arunachal Pradesh to provide vocational skill trainings and capacity building programs to the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to enhance and enable employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The first batch comprising 29 young participants from various parts of Arunachal Pradesh have joined the packaging training program at IIP eagerly, most of them to promote their business operations through advanced packaging techniques and labeling methods, and some enthusiastic to start their entrepreneurial journey.

Among the participants, 19 are women in which 12 participants are progressive rural women SHG members (Lakh Pati Didis) with successful track records in small scale food processing industry, indigenous handicraft products and earlier represented Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission.

Few of the participants include fresh graduates with high aspirations looking to convert their ideas into working business and few participants have already gained some momentum in their entrepreneurial journey generating income and employment opportunities to their associates.

Also Read- Make ‘Swachhata’ a way of Life; Arunachal CM

The training programme was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Nyato Dukam through video conference. The Minister expressed his appreciation for IIP’s efforts in conducting the training program. He also emphasized the importance of skill development in creating employment opportunities and promoting self-sufficiency.

Meanwhile, the participants expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to learn from industry experts and gain valuable skills. They also expressed confidence in their ability to apply the knowledge and skills acquired during the training to their future careers.

Earlier, R. K. Mishra, Director Indian Institute of Packaging delivered the welcome address and highlighted the significance of packaging technology in today’s global market.

Also Read- Governor pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, participates in the Swachh Bharat Diwas

Saugat Biswas, Commissioner, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of AP briefed about the various capacity building initiatives being undertaken by the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department in packaging, drone technology, multimedia and animation etc. He further highlighted the various entrepreneurial schemes such as UNNATI 2024, PMEGP, PMFME and the AP Sustainable Industrial Policy 2020 of which the emerging entrepreneurs can take benefit of.

The 10-day training program will offer valuable insights into the latest packaging materials, trends, technologies and regulations, empowering participants to make informed decisions and improve their product packaging strategies. Subsequently, the training program will follow various topics related to industrial packaging, including packaging materials, design, testing and labeling.

Participants will also be exposed to the latest advancements in packaging technology and learn about industry best practices. Expert trainers from IIP will guide the participants through hands-on exercises and practical demonstrations, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience.