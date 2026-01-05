Sisters Write in Blood to President Over Ankita Bhandari Case

DEHRADUN- In a striking act of protest, two sisters from Uttarakhand’s Almora district have written a letter in their own blood to the President of India, seeking intervention in the Ankita Bhandari murder case and alleging delays and gaps in the delivery of justice.

The sisters, whose identities have not been officially disclosed, described their action as a symbolic expression of anguish over what they perceive as prolonged delays and unanswered questions in the investigation. In their letter, they demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and sought accountability for any influential or “VIP” individuals allegedly connected to the case, questioning whether powerful interests were being shielded.

The appeal was sent through official administrative channels to Rashtrapati Bhavan and comes amid renewed protests and public mobilisation across Uttarakhand, reflecting persistent public unease over the handling of the case.

Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist, went missing in September 2022 from the Vanantra Resort near Rishikesh. Her body was later recovered, leading to the arrest of three accused, including resort owner Pulkit Arya. In May 2025, all three were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Despite the convictions, public debate surrounding the case has resurfaced in recent weeks following viral videos and social media claims alleging the involvement of an unnamed “VIP.” Protesters and activists have argued that the scope of the investigation should be expanded to address these allegations.

Uttarakhand police have denied that any influential individual was directly linked to the crime, stating that the person referenced in online claims was not a VIP. Authorities have maintained that the investigation and subsequent trial were conducted thoroughly and in accordance with the law.

Nevertheless, demonstrations and rallies have continued in Dehradun and other parts of the state, with citizens and civil society groups demanding greater transparency and reiterating calls for a CBI inquiry. The sisters’ blood-written letter has further intensified the debate, becoming a symbol of the depth of public anger and mistrust.