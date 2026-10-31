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Sina Linggi to Represent India at International Deaf Football Championship in South Korea﻿

Selected for the Indian squad, Sina Linggi will compete in Changwon, South Korea, from November 19 to 29, 2026.﻿

Last Updated: 31/10/2026
1 minute read
Sina Linggi to Represent India at International Deaf Football Championship in South Korea﻿

NAHARLAGUN-  Arunachal Pradesh’s Sina Linggi has been selected to represent Team India at the 5th Asia Pacific Deaf Football Championship 2026, scheduled to be held in Changwon, South Korea, from November 19 to 29.

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) congratulated Linggi on his selection, describing it as a moment of pride for the State and a significant achievement for its sporting fraternity.

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According to the association, his selection to the national squad reflects his dedication, determination, hard work and commitment to football, earning him an opportunity to represent the country at an international championship.

Also Read- Over 70 Students Expected for Army Sports Institute Selection Trials in Tawang

The PAA appreciated Linggi’s sporting commitment and wished him success as he prepares for the competition.

His achievement is also expected to encourage aspiring deaf athletes and young sportspersons across Arunachal Pradesh to pursue their sporting ambitions and aim for opportunities at national and international levels.

Reiterating its commitment to inclusive sports, the Paralympic Association of Arunachal said it would continue working towards creating platforms and opportunities for athletes with disabilities to showcase their talent at national and international competitions.

Also Read- Tawang Marathon 4.0 Draws Over 4,500 Participants, Boosts Arunachal’s Sporting Profile

Linggi’s selection marks an important moment for Arunachal Pradesh, bringing recognition to the State’s sporting talent and highlighting the importance of greater opportunities for athletes in disability sports.

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Last Updated: 31/10/2026
1 minute read
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