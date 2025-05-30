ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
North East

Sikkim: Tourist Vehicle Plunges into Teesta River, 1 Dead, 8 Missing

The injured have been transported to STNM Hospital in Gangtok for treatment.

Last Updated: 30/05/2025
1 minute read
Sikkim: Tourist Vehicle Plunges into Teesta River, 1 Dead, 8 Missing

GANGTOK— A devastating accident occurred in North Sikkim’s Mangan district on Thursday night when a tourist vehicle carrying 11 individuals, including 10 tourists and a driver, plunged nearly 1,000 feet into the Teesta River near Munsithang along the Lachen-Lachung highway.

According to police reports, one person has been confirmed dead, two others sustained critical injuries, and eight individuals remain missing. The injured have been transported to STNM Hospital in Gangtok for treatment.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The tourists hailed from various states, including Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura. Among the missing are BJP Mahila Morcha’s State General Secretary Itishree Jena and her son from Odisha.

Also Read- PM Modi Hails Sikkim Vet-Turned-Entrepreneur Dr. Chewang Norbu Bhutia in Mann Ki Baat

Rescue operations are underway, with teams from the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sikkim Police, and local authorities working tirelessly under challenging terrain and weather conditions to locate the missing individuals.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, but initial assessments suggest that the vehicle skidded off the hilly road at a precarious turn, a known accident-prone zone.

Also Read- Massive Landslides Trap Over 1,000 Tourists in North Sikkim; Rescue Operations Intensify

The Odisha government has expressed deep concern over the incident. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has dispatched a team to Sikkim to assist in rescue operations and provide support to the affected families.

Tags
Last Updated: 30/05/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: NERIST NCC Unit Spreads Joy and Support to Orphanages in North Lakhimpur and Harmuti

Arunachal: NERIST NCC Unit Spreads Joy and Support to Orphanages in North Lakhimpur and Harmuti

Arunachal: Dr. Tadang Minu honored with the Best ANO Award at the NCC Directorate Annual Award Ceremony

Arunachal: Dr. Tadang Minu honored with the Best ANO Award

Assam: Speeding Tata Sumo Crashes in Balipara, Claims One Life, Injures Five

Assam: Speeding Tata Sumo Crashes in Balipara, Claims One Life, Injures Five

Assam Journalist Dilwar Hussain Arrested After Questioning Bank Official

Assam Journalist Dilwar Hussain Arrested After Questioning Bank Official

Weather Forecast : IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms In Northeast India

Weather Forecast : IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms In Northeast India

Assam Chief Minister Announces PRCs for Moran Community Living in Arunachal Pradesh

Assam Chief Minister Announces PRCs for Moran Community Living in Arunachal Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs Review Meeting on Implementation of New Criminal Laws in North-Eastern States

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs Review Meeting on Implementation of New Criminal Laws in North-Eastern States

GUWAHATI-  Popular You tuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before the Assam Police’s Crime Branch in Guwahati on Friday.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia questioned by Guwahati Crime Branch over ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy

Arunachal: NEZCC Organizes ‘Bharat Ko Jano’ Cultural Program at Rajiv Gandhi University

Arunachal: NEZCC Organizes ‘Bharat Ko Jano’ Cultural Program at Rajiv Gandhi University

Manipur: Two Successive Earthquakes Shake Manipur, No Casualties Reported

Manipur: Two Successive Earthquakes Shake Manipur, No Casualties Reported

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button